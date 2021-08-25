Cancel
Public Health

Many people with vaccine hesitancy struggle to find jobs as requirements go into effect

By Nana-Sentuo Bonsu
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMck6_0bcKYmCW00

With universities, companies and hospitals asking their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the mandate is turning some people away from applying to jobs.

“It’s my body, my choice,” Breanna Golden said. She currently doesn’t have the COVID-19 vaccine.

Golden also doesn’t think an employer should make her get the shot.

“I feel like they shouldn't’ force you to get a vaccine. That's a medical (decision) that has nothing to do with the job,” she adds.

She is currently job hunting, looking for server and bartending positions.

“I wouldn’t apply to a job where they are going to require me to do it because it makes me uncomfortable,” said Golden.

Others say they got the vaccine for comfort.

“At the end of the day, I just think there is no reason for people not to get vaccinated,” said Jordan Herskoeitz. She is currently vaccinated and works from home.

As the delta variant cases continue to surge, Emily Weber with staffing agency Creative Circle, believes vaccine mandates at work could become a norm.

“We are seeing clients who are beginning to do so but I would not say the majority as of now,” said Webber.

She connects companies with local graphic designers, copywriters, researchers and more.

“There could be a chance that workers might turn down opportunities because of a vaccination requirement,” she adds.

Webber says every time an employer adds another requirement, it makes the position harder to fill; but she also believes that a vaccine mandate will boost recruiting when applicants find out their future co-workers have the shot.

“Another thing that we found is people want to be safe when they go to work,” Webber adds.

This is exactly how Jacob Goldberg feels. “If I can save one life, I’m getting vaccinated.”

He says at the same time he understands why some people are reluctant. “Whenever somebody, society, when you’re told to do something, people have a hesitation towards it.”

Especially in the workplace.

“Making it mandatory is going to make it even more difficult. It’s kind of a double-edge sword,” says Teri Buchanan

She is the general manager of Apptree Staffing Solutions in Romulus.

“If you completely eliminate these individuals, you stand a chance of not having the workers that you need,” she adds.

Buchanan says the happy medium is making the vaccine optional.

“Leaving it as a personal choice but taking additional precautionary measures like testing and mask-wearing," she said.

Another tip staffing agencies have is keeping remote options available.

Webber says, “the less flexibility a company has with allowing remote work the more difficult it is going to be for them to find the right person for the role.”

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Comments / 4

