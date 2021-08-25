LyondellBasell CEO Bob Patel to retire

Effective 8/19/2021, Timothy G. Hermann retires as the Chief Executive and Chairman of Collins & Hermann, Inc., a prominent specialty contractor in the Midwest. Tim led the company for 33 years and was among the longest-tenured CEO’s in the St. Louis Area. Under Tim’s leadership, Collins & Hermann expanded its fencing, guardrail, and signing business to many Midwest markets. The company has participated in many significant projects in the Midwest region including Busch Stadium, the Gateway Arch, Kansas City Airport, and Lambert Airport. During Tim’s tenure, the company expanded its service offerings to include a Kansas City office, misc. metal fabrication, and a civil construction division that participates in the heavy underground and electrical support segments. Tim has also been the driving force behind Collins & Hermann supporting charitable giving as part of our Good Corporate Citizenship program including promoting cultural exchange between the United States and China through the Sister City Program between St. Louis and its sister city Nanjing, China. On Tim’s recommendation, Michael D. Shepard, president and chief operating officer becomes Collins & Hermann’s chairman and chief executive. Michael S. Collins remains as senior vice president. Jeremy Knernschield continues as vice president and Kansas City GM. Kathy Mueller remains chief financial officer. Michael S. Collins has accepted a position on the company board. Tim’s retirement is part of a multi-year succession plan and coincides with the company’s 48th anniversary. Collins & Hermann was founded by Hermann’s and Collins’ fathers in 1973. “Tim’s leadership has provided us a solid foundation and we are grateful for his guidance.” Michael D. Shepard President and CEO.