A 27-year-old man died in a car crash near Lakewood Elementary School (Park Township, MI)

On early Tuesday morning, a 27-year-old man, of Holland, lost his life in a car crash in Park Township.

As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at about 1:55 a.m. on N168th Avenue, close to Lakewood Elementary School. The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle veered off the roadway and slammed into a tree in front of the school parking lot.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A 27-year-old man died in a car crash near Lakewood Elementary School

August 25, 2021