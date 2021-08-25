Cancel
Obituaries

Rites held for Hazel Aleccia

By Mountain Eagle Staff
 4 days ago

Hazel Edna Aleccia, 79, died August 19 at her residence in Neon. She was a daughter of the late Everett Earnest Duncan Jr. and Hazel Morene Seals Duncan. Surviving are her husband, Peter Aleccia; a son, Christopher Aleccia and wife Barb of Greensburg, Ind.; four brothers, Ezekial Duncan and wife Edna of Paradise, Calif., Allen Duncan of Jackhorn, Johnny Darrell Duncan and wife Carol of Elizabethtown, and Tommy Wayne Duncan and wife Kathy of Jenkins; three sisters, Gaynelle Duncan of Church Hill, Tenn., Deloris Johnson of Neon, and Billie Jean Johnson and husband Arthur of Goose Creek; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

