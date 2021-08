Everyone is participating in the crate challenge right now, but not many have actually succeeded at the viral craze. If you're not in-tune with what's been happening in the last few days, people have been stacking up milk crates in a pyramid formation and attempting to walk across them, and most people have wiped out in the process. We watched YK Osiris nearly break his neck as he tried out the trend, but we've officially witnessed the first rapper to actually complete the challenge... and it surprisingly was not Soulja Boy!