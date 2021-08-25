Cancel
A family tale of epic proportions

By David Patrick Columbia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday, August 25, 2021. It was very hot and humid in New York yesterday, with more heat and a RealFeel in the 90s and partly sunny today. I just spent the past few days in my spare time reading a book called Fortune’s Children; The Fall of the House of Vanderbilt — a biography about the Vanderbilt family fortune. It’s a biography, a book about what happened to our country and culture in the great success of its development.

Cornelius Vanderbilt
