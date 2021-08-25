Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Is vaccination compulsory in Italy? "This is the last call"

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo full weeks before “Rientro”, as the end of the summer vacation in Italy is called, the government of Rome is preparing the population for the possible establishment of a compulsory general vaccination. “This is the last call,” Pierpaolo Sileri, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health, told La Stampa newspaper: “If at least 80 percent of the population has not started the vaccination cycle d ‘by September 15th, then we have to think about compulsory vaccination. According to official figures, nearly 62 percent of the population has been fully immunized so far. A good 70 percent of Italians have received a dose of the vaccine.

Mario Draghi
#Italy#Restaurants#Rome#Albania#Vaccinations#The Ministry Of Health#La Stampa#Italians#The Cisl Union#State For Health Sileri
Health
Europe
Pharmaceuticals
Vaccines
Rome, IT
Advocacy

Activists could impose new euthanasia law in Italy

Marco Cappato faces a major political success: there will soon be a referendum in Italy to legalize active euthanasia. The 50-year-old Milanese has been campaigning for the right to assisted suicide for many years. The 50-year-old former MEP of the radical left party was surprised at the rapid progress of the last campaign of the “Associazione Luca Coscioni”, of which Cappato is co-founder and treasurer: in a few weeks, more than half of one million signatures were collected and thus the threshold legally required for the announcement of a referendum is exceeded. In order to give more political weight to the initiative, we are aiming for 750,000 to one million signatures by the end of September.
Public Health

Italy drops quarantine rules for fully vaccinated Britons

Holidays to Italy are back on for Britons after officials announced that fully-vaccinated UK travellers with a negative coronavirus test will no longer have to quarantine. Health Minister Roberto Speranza tweeted that he had signed a decree ending "the mini-quarantine of five days" for visitors from the UK from Tuesday.
Aerospace & Defense

Italy’s last evacuation flight leaves Kabul

ROME – The Italian air force plane that Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said earlier on Friday would be Italy’s last evacuation flight has now departed from Kabul airport. The C-130 aircraft took off in the early evening carrying an unspecified number of Afghan civilians, the Italian consul and the NATO diplomat who had been coordinating evacuations by NATO forces at the airport, Di Maio tweeted.
Immigration

'Super Mario' takes on Mussolini's fascist legacy as Italy attempts reform at last

Cat selfies, Covid conspiracy theories and anti-migrant tirades: Giorgia Meloni’s social media presence does not suggest she could soon become Italy’s most important politician. Intermingled with pictures of her family at the beach, pets and Italy’s numerous summer sport successes, the Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader’s Instagram rails against the...
Public Health

COVID-19 hospitalisations fall in Russia’s lone vaccine stronghold

BELGOROD, Russia (Reuters) – Doctor Sergei Pashkov is on the front line of a rare success story for Russia’s torpid COVID-19 vaccination campaign: In the Belgorod region where he works, 50% of adults have been fully vaccinated and pressure on hospitals has eased. The epidemiological picture in Belgorod, around 580...
Public Health

Man's Entire Family Dies Of COVID-19 In 1 Week After Refusing Vaccine

A U.K. man has lost his entire family to COVID-19 in a span of a week after they avoided getting vaccinated. Now, he hopes his story can help fight against vaccine misinformation. Francis Goncalves, a 43-year-old chef from Cardiff, Wales, lost his father, 73; mother, 65; and brother, 40, to...
Jax Hudur

She Murdered Her Millionaire Husband and is now Contesting His Will

The remains of a missing Dutch business tycoon, Mr. Tob Cohen, was found in an empty underground water tank in his lavish suburban home in Nairobi, which he installed to capture rainwater to irrigate his garden. Alas, for 55 days, it was his grave. As the police found his body, his hands, neck, and legs were bound together; he was viciously tortured before being killed and dumped. He was 71 years old.
Travel

CDC adds 16 destinations to 'very high' Covid-19 travel risk list

(CNN) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 16 destinations to its "very high" Covid-19 risk level on Monday, including Greece, Ireland and the US Virgin Islands. According to the CDC, a risk designation of "Level 4: Covid-19 Very High" means people should avoid travel to these...
Public Safety

“I dismember it in small pieces and there we throw them away”: Murder of a young woman by her family for rejecting an arranged marriage shocks Italy

Saman Abbas, an 18-year-old young man of Pakistani origin, disappeared from his home in the Italian municipality of Novellara on the night of April 30. The local police began their search, but could not find the woman. Nevertheless, got the recordings of security cameras, showing 3 people leaving the house where he lived with two shovels, a crowbar, a bucket and a bag.
The Jewish Press

Rabbi Pinto Received 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Hospitalized with Coronavirus Anyway

Rabbi David Hanania Pinto, head of the ‘Orot Chaim & Moshe’ Institutions, has been hospitalized in “not good” condition at Assuta Medical Center’s Coronavirus Unit, according to a report published Wednesday by the B’Hadarei Ha’Charedim news site. The rabbi, who received all three doses of coronavirus vaccine, was nevertheless diagnosed...
Public Health

As an Indian, I am enraged by America’s refusal to set vaccine mandates

When I hear about the Biden administration’s call for states to pay $100 to anyone getting a coronavirus vaccine, I feel a surge of rage, disgust and bewilderment that it has come to this. I think of the deaths I have reported on across India during this pandemic and how the virus has swallowed up the lives and livelihoods of our poor.
Daily Mail

New Covid variant detected in South Africa has already been found in England as scientists warn it is the 'most mutated variant so far'

A coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa 'could be more infectious' than other mutations and have the potential to 'evade vaccines', scientists have said. The C.1.2 strain, which is linked to 'increased transmissibility', is more mutations away from the original virus seen in Wuhan, experts at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform said.
WGAU

The Latest: WHO: Warns against boosters before 1st vaccines

GENEVA — The chief scientist of the World Health Organization is warning of “even more dire situations” worldwide in the coronavirus pandemic if high-income countries start administering vaccine boosters ahead of poorer countries without vaccines. With the U.S. health officials recommending booster shots for all Americans who have already been...
Public Health

Greece announces new COVID restrictions for the unvaccinated

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Greece’s health minister announced plans on Tuesday to impose new testing requirements and attendance restrictions on people who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19. The measures include requiring weekly or twice-weekly testing for unvaccinated workers, and allowing...

