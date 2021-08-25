Is vaccination compulsory in Italy? “This is the last call”

Marco Cappato faces a major political success: there will soon be a referendum in Italy to legalize active euthanasia. The 50-year-old Milanese has been campaigning for the right to assisted suicide for many years. The 50-year-old former MEP of the radical left party was surprised at the rapid progress of the last campaign of the “Associazione Luca Coscioni”, of which Cappato is co-founder and treasurer: in a few weeks, more than half of one million signatures were collected and thus the threshold legally required for the announcement of a referendum is exceeded. In order to give more political weight to the initiative, we are aiming for 750,000 to one million signatures by the end of September.