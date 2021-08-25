Is vaccination compulsory in Italy? “This is the last call”
Two full weeks before “Rientro”, as the end of the summer vacation in Italy is called, the government of Rome is preparing the population for the possible establishment of a compulsory general vaccination. “This is the last call,” Pierpaolo Sileri, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health, told La Stampa newspaper: “If at least 80 percent of the population has not started the vaccination cycle d ‘by September 15th, then we have to think about compulsory vaccination. According to official figures, nearly 62 percent of the population has been fully immunized so far. A good 70 percent of Italians have received a dose of the vaccine.communitynewscorp.com
