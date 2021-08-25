Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bend, OR

After-School Program Faces Critical Staffing Shortage

mycentraloregon.com
 4 days ago

Bend Park and Recreation District will reduce after-school enrollment at elementary schools if they are unable to hire 20 new staff members. Parents who rely on its after-school care program Kids Inc. have been asked to help recruit and refer potential employees in the next two weeks. Letters were sent to families of nearly 1,000 school-age children who are enrolled for the upcoming school year today asking for help.

www.mycentraloregon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Bend, OR
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Kids Inc#Bprd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Comments / 0

Community Policy