After-School Program Faces Critical Staffing Shortage
Bend Park and Recreation District will reduce after-school enrollment at elementary schools if they are unable to hire 20 new staff members. Parents who rely on its after-school care program Kids Inc. have been asked to help recruit and refer potential employees in the next two weeks. Letters were sent to families of nearly 1,000 school-age children who are enrolled for the upcoming school year today asking for help.www.mycentraloregon.com
