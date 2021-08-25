Cancel
NAACP

Dorothy Parker's Journey Home To New York City Is Finally Over

 4 days ago

The writer and civil rights supporter died in 1967. Her ashes spent years in a filing cabinet and at NAACP headquarters. Her family this week held a service at Woodlawn Cemetery in The Bronx.

Dorothy Parker
#New York City#Woodlawn Cemetery
WDBO

One last zinger: Dorothy Parker's headstone unveiled in NYC

NEW YORK — (AP) — Dorothy Parker died in 1967, but it was not until last year that her ashes found a final resting place. Now, at a memorial ceremony at the Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, her headstone has been unveiled at the family plot where ashes of the writer, humorist and civil rights supporter are buried, the New York Post reported.
New York City's Narrowest Townhouse is on the Market

The New York City real estate market abounds with paradoxes, not the least of which is one involving a historical building back on the market after a few years. This week, Gothamist brought news that a townhouse located at 75 1/2 Bedford Street in the West Village is on the market for just shy of $5 million. (The asking price? $4,990,000.)
Philly’s HipCityVeg coming to New York City

New York City is about to get HipCityVeg. Set to open in Union Square Oct. 13, 2021, the popular all-vegan fast-casual restaurant serving up American classics is rapidly expanding. HipCityVeg to open three locations in NYC. By February, the Latina, women-owned restaurant will open eight new locations, including the Union...
A man was found dead at New York's Citi Field baseball park

A man was found dead at a baseball park in New York on Friday after falling from the second-floor staircase. The man was discovered at Citi Field, home to the New York Mets in Queens, the New York Police Department (NYPD) told CNN. Police responded to a 911 call around...
The Times Square Ferris wheel is a lousy rip-off

Like Mayor de Blasio, the new Times Square Wheel started about an hour late on Wednesday. A bunch of selfie sticks and I stood sweating in 90-degree heat for an eternity, taking in the sights of boarded-up shops and scaffolding while inhaling the smells of summer in Times Square — a collective odor that, if it were sold at Bergdorf’s, would be called “Repulsion” by Calvin Klein.
Heat wave starting in New York City region

NEW YORK - Forecasters expect a heatwave to descend on parts of New Jersey and New York through Friday. Expect a lot of humidity, which will make the real-feel temperatures feel even worse. The hot weather could also bring air quality alerts because of the possibility of an increased presence...
New York City

Soccer is a year-round sport in NYC. If your child is ready to get in the game, consider signing them up for one of these soccer classes for kids in New York City. We've found a variety of soccer programs for budding athletes, from preschoolers just learning to kick to middle schoolers ready to master fancy footwork.
New York City's Subway Train Gets a Supreme Makeover

Following their branded MetroCards back in 2017, New York City‘s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and Supreme have teamed up once again to redecorate the L line train. Reporter Vincent Barone took to Twitter on August 12 to confirm the collaboration saying: “MTA tells me these are legit. One full Supreme-wrapped...
Western New York Heritage

In addition to its summer quarterly publication, Heritage magazine a special publication to celebrate Erie Bicentennial. for-profit organization, New York Heritage is the publisher of Western New York Heritage magazine, an award-winning, illustrated quarterly dedicated to the art, architecture and history of Western New York. The special publication, “Erie County, 1821-2021: A Bicentennial Profile,” that is a one-of-a-kind legacy publication […]
Neil Patrick Harris and His Husband, Chef David Burtka, List New York City Townhouse for $7.325 Million

The New York townhouse of actor Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, chef David Burtka, hit the market Friday for $7.325 million. The couple purchased the 8,000-square-foot Harlem home through a trust in 2013 for just under $3.6 million, according to records with PropertyShark. They brought in New York City-based architect Jeffery Povero of Povero & Company to restore the more than 100-year-old residence, according to the listing with Vickey Barron and Pacey Barron of Compass.
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan events coming up

1. Paint In The Park; 2. Summer on the Hudson: Re:Growth Artist Workshop with Blanka Amezkua; 3. Shaharit In Person — Mondays & Thursdays; 4. After Work Sunset Picnic Party In Riverside Park On The Hudson; 5. Nikolai Gogol: The Overcoat;
CBS New York

Tunnel To Towers Foundation Hosting ‘Never Forget Concert’ At Jones Beach

JONES BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — This year marks 20 years since the terror attacks on 9/11, and out on Long Island, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is hosting the “Never Forget Concert” at Jones Beach. “A thousand free tickets to first responders and front line workers across Long Island. It’s a great way to honor cops, firemen, EMTs, paramedics, nurses and others who put their life on the line every day to protect us,” Rep. Andrew Garbarino said. The concert takes place Saturday and will feature a long list of musicians, including Journey, John Fogerty, Wycleff Jean, Lee Brice and the Chainsmokers. Proceeds will go to providing mortgage-free homes for families of 9/11 victims and other first responders. For more information, visit t2t.org/never-forget-concert-announced-for-august-21.

