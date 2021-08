GameStop Corp. investors had their best day in five months on Tuesday despite no news released, as the video game retailer appears to have renewed its status as a meme stock. The stock soared 27.5% on the day, the biggest one-day gain since it rocketed 52.7% on March 25. There are no new press releases on the company's website, and the company did not file anything with the Securities and Exchange Commission in over a month. The stock also had its first double-digit percentage gain since it rose 10.2% on July 20, and it was the first time it...