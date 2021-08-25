Cancel
Black Parents Say Schools Continue to Punish and Suspend Black Children for Petty Reasons

By Ashantai Hathaway
 4 days ago
A new book details how Black school kids are continuously being punished and suspended for minor infractions and insignificant issues. The book titled, “Suspended: Punishment, Violence, and the Failure of School Safety,” is set to be released October 19 by Johns Hopkins University Press. The book’s author interviews numerous accounts by Black parents who reveal trying tales of how their kids are targeted by school officials.

