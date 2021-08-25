Report: 6,356 Violent Attacks Against Migrants in Mexico Since January

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here .

Human rights researchers discovered 6,356 migrants stranded in Mexico and blocked from applying for asylum were reported to be kidnapped, sexually assaulted or physically attacked since President Joe Biden took office. The Human Rights First report was based on interviews with asylum seekers, surveys filled out by migrants, press reports and information given by attorneys and humanitarian aid groups. The number of attacks grew 95% since the group’s last report in June. Migrants reported being victimized by cartels and other criminals in dangerous Mexican border towns after being expelled under Title 42, the public health that order that allowed for rapid expulsions. CBS News

Arizona Federal Judge Resolves Lawsuit Involving Border Environment

A federal judge in Arizona settled a lawsuit filed against the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection, which claimed the agencies failed to study possible harms to the environment when building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The judge sided with the Center for Biological Diversity and Arizona’s U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva (D) in the lawsuit they filed in 2017. Brian Segee, the center’s legal director for endangered species, said the decision is “a win for wildlife and communities along the border.” The center now hopes the Biden administration will look more into what enforcement can do to protect borderland flora and fauna. The Associated Press

Lawyers Question Immigrants’ Freedom of Speech

Claudio Rojas said he was deported to Argentina after starring in a film, The Infiltrators , that criticized U.S. immigration authorities. Rojas was invited to introduce the film at the Miami Film Festival in 2019, but was detained at an ICE routine check-in before he could do so. A few weeks after that, he was deported. Rojas’ lawyers said his case raises questions regarding immigrants’ freedom of speech. Immigration and Customs Enforcement denied retaliating against him and claimed it was enforcing immigration law. Rojas overstayed his visa more than 20 years ago and raised a family in Florida before he was detained in 2010. He has no criminal record and continuously attended ICE check-ins while trying to obtain a visa. NPR

Rep. Introduces Private Immigration Bill for Woman Living in Sanctuary

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) introduced a private immigration bill that would provide legal U.S. residency for Rosa Sabido, a Mexican national. She’s been living in sanctuary at the Mancos United Methodist Church for over four years. House Resolution 4936 would allow Sabido to be eligible for an immigration visa and permanent residency in the U.S., and it would annul deportation orders. Sabido has lived in Montezuma County, Colorado, for 32 years and was given sanctuary in 2017 by the church when her stay of deportation was denied. Sabido was granted a stay of deportation six times before being denied a few years ago. The Durango Herald

