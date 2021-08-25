Sooner News Daily | Wednesday (8.25.2021)

View more in
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Nebraska State|Posted byThe Spun
Bret Bielema Comment After Win Over Nebraska Is Going Viral
Bret Bielema’s debut as the head coach of the Illinois Fighting Illini went as well as he could’ve anticipated, as they took care of business against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Saturday. Illinois’ season opener didn’t start off on a great note, especially since starting quarterback Brandon Peters went out in...
Montgomery, AL|nfldraftdiamonds.com
Alabama High School Football Star Dimitri McKee died last night at the age of 17 after passing out at football practice
Dimitri McKee was called “Big Meech” because he was one of the biggest kids on the football field. The 6’4, 385-pound star football for the Lee Generals died last night at the age of 17. Dimitri was a monstrous man and according to reports, the senior star football player passed...
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones
Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NBA|Posted byThe Spun
NBA World Reacts To The Rasheed Wallace News
Longtime NBA big man Rasheed Wallace has a new job. The former Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers star is joining Penny Hardaway’s staff at Memphis. Wallace, who made four All-Star teams and won an NBA title during his 16-year professional career, had been a high school head coach in North Carolina the last two seasons. He also spent one year on staff with the Pistons in 2013-14.
College Sports|Posted byThe Spun
Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News
Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
College Sports|Posted byThe Spun
Paul Finebaum Shares Honest Admission On Mike Leach’s Status
In just over two weeks, Mike Leach will enter his second season in the SEC as the head coach at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs went 4-7 during his first season as the Bulldogs head coach. He’s consistently listed as one of the best coaches in college football thanks to his brilliant offensive mind.
Ohio State|Posted byThe Spun
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Why He’s Living In Ohio Again
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback and longtime ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit lived in Ohio for most of his life. However, several years ago, he moved his family to Nashville, Tennessee. The longtime ESPN analyst is now back in Ohio, though – at least for part of the year. The Herbstreit...
College Sports|Oak Ridger
Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum announced as part of Tennessee Vols football opener pregame show
ESPN announced Wednesday that the show "SEC Nation" will broadcast immediately before the Tennessee Vols vs. Bowling Green college football game on Thursday, Sept. 2. The show includes host Laura Rutledge with Paul Finebaum and analysts Roman Harper, Jordan Rogers, and Tim Tebow. "SEC Nation" will air from the College...
NFL|Posted byWolverineDigest
'They Should Fire Him Now': Paul Finebaum's Scathing Take Down Of Jim Harbaugh
As the world of college continues to change and evolve, Paul Finebaum appears determined to remain the same. On Friday, Finebaum continued his routine of bashing Jim Harbaugh at every opportunity. Appearing on an episode of Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin, Finebaum once again launched into tirade regarding Harbaugh's tenure at the University of Michigan.
NFL|Posted byUSA TODAY Sports Media Group
Kurt Warner: Tua Tagovailoa is the NFL's biggest underdog
Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is heading into a very important second season in the NFL. Despite not having played a full season yet, fans and analysts have criticized his play based on nine games; and many have already deemed him a bust. Former NFL quarterback and member of the...
College Sports|Posted byThe Spun
Lee Corso Predicts College Football Playoff, National Champion
ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso has returned to the College GameDay set for the 2021 season. Before the show went on air this Saturday, he revealed his picks for the College Football Playoff. Corso told Kirk Herbstreit that he has Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma making the playoff....
NBA|Posted byThe Spun
LeBron James Reacts To Emoni Bates’ College Decision
Emoni Bates made a decision on his basketball future Wednesday evening. It even caught notice from none other than NBA superstar LeBron James. Bates is on his way to Memphis to play for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers. He chose them over other finalists including the G-League, Michigan State and Oregon. The 6-foot-8 forward will play for Memphis this upcoming season.
Posted byThe Spun
College Football World Reacts To Scott Frost, Nebraska News
On Wednesday morning, Nebraska football fans woke up to some unfortunate news about the state of the program. According to a new report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the NCAA is investigating head coach Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” the report states.
Michigan State|Posted byWolverineDigest
Kirk Herbstreit Gives Honest Take On Michigan, Jim Harbaugh
College Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the current state of the Michigan Football program, including Jim Harbaugh's job performance through six seasons. Not surprisingly, Herbstreit sees plenty of room for improvement. "Honestly, they're still trying to build it back up," Herbstreit said on the Tobin and...
College Sports|Posted byThe Spun
Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion
The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
College Sports|saturdaydownsouth.com
Game of the Year? Kirk Herbstreit names 'must-see' matchup this season in SEC
There are several big games across the SEC this season, and plenty will have a say in the national championship picture. But of those matchups, 1 stands out from a national perspective. ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit names is the Alabama at Texas A&M game, and even labeled it a “Must-See...
NFL|Battalion Texas AM
Micheal Clemons arrested, indefinitely suspended
Texas A&M graduate senior defensive end Micheal Clemons was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 26 by university police, according to the Houston Chronicle. Clemons faces multiple charges including unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession and driving with an invalid license.
Posted byThe Spun
Titans Released Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star On Sunday
NFL teams continue to cut down their rosters ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, set for this Tuesday. The Tennessee Titans made a couple of notable roster moves on Sunday, including the release of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star. John Simon, who starred on the defensive line for the...
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For Potential College Football Transfers
With the advent of the transfer portal and the new rules allowing for players to change schools once time without sitting out, we’ve seen more and more athletes on the move every year. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback, urges caution for some of those considering a transfer.
College Sports|aseaofred.com
Kirk Herbstreit gives his thoughts on Hugh Freeze, Liberty
Kirk Hebstreit is one of the most recognizable names among the national media in college football today. He’s one of the hosts for ESPN’s flagship program College GameDay and also an analyst for college games on ESPN and ABC. On Wednesday, Hebstreit was a guest on the Fast Lane with Ed Lane to discuss the upcoming 2021 football season. One of the many topics they discussed was the success Hugh Freeze has had at Liberty in such a short period of time.
Comments / 0