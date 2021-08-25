Arkansas officials investigating death of elderly man found shot in home

Woman killed: Special agents are collecting evidence and following leads in the case. (Kali9/iStock )

MARION COUNTY, Arkansas — Officials in Arkansas are investigating the death of an elderly man.

Arkansas State Police are leading a suspected homicide investigation in Marion County after the man was found dead in his home in Yellville.

Christopher Smith, 86, died after reportedly being shot, officials said.

A family member discovered Smith at his home in the 600 block of Broadway around noon Tuesday.

Special agents are collecting evidence and following leads in the case.

Additional evidence was obtained that could change the course of the investigation, officials said.

Arkansas State Police are now awaiting a formal ruling by the state medical examiner, who will determine the manner of death.

