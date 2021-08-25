Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas officials investigating death of elderly man found shot in home

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RyAfb_0bcKU1qu00
Woman killed: Special agents are collecting evidence and following leads in the case. (Kali9/iStock )

MARION COUNTY, Arkansas — Officials in Arkansas are investigating the death of an elderly man.

Arkansas State Police are leading a suspected homicide investigation in Marion County after the man was found dead in his home in Yellville.

Christopher Smith, 86, died after reportedly being shot, officials said.

A family member discovered Smith at his home in the 600 block of Broadway around noon Tuesday.

Special agents are collecting evidence and following leads in the case.

Additional evidence was obtained that could change the course of the investigation, officials said.

Arkansas State Police are now awaiting a formal ruling by the state medical examiner, who will determine the manner of death.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 5

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
57K+
Followers
62K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Government
Marion County, AR
Crime & Safety
Marion County, AR
Government
City
Yellville, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 5

Community Policy