The ACLU sues over South Carolina's ban on school mask mandates

The Office for Civil Rights in the U-S Department of Education has opened an investigation into Iowa’s ban on mask mandates in schools. The federal agency has sent notices to Iowa and four other states that forbid schools from requiring students and staff wear face coverings. The U-S Secretary of Education says the department is hearing from parents of students with disabities and he says it’s unacceptable that state leaders are putting politics over the health and education of those students. The agency says schools have a legal obligation not to discriminate against students with disabilities.