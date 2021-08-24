Cancel
U.S. Politics

The ACLU sues over South Carolina's ban on school mask mandates

By Clare Lombardo
mprnews.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging South Carolina's ban on requiring masks in schools. The ACLU represents a number of disability rights groups and parents who say that the state's ban not only hinders schools from adhering to federal disability rights law but also "illegally forces parents of children with underlying conditions to choose between their child's education and their child's health and safety."

South Carolina State
Henry Mcmaster
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

AG Wilson joins group seeking to prevent the Biden administration from enforcing unlawful interpretations of new antidiscrimination laws

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says he is joining a group of 19 other states in a lawsuit in the Eastern District of Tennessee seeking to prevent the Biden administration from enforcing unlawful interpretations of new federal antidiscrimination laws regarding transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Education Dept. Announces Civil Rights Investigations Into 5 States' Mask Mandate Bans

The U.S. Department of Education sent a warning to five states on Monday that their statewide bans on mask mandates, including in schools, could violate students' civil rights. Suzanne B. Goldberg, the department's acting assistant secretary for civil rights, sent letters to state education leaders in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, informing them that the department's Office for Civil Rights is investigating whether their bans are discriminatory.
WSOC Charlotte

SC Supreme Court hears arguments on school masks, virtual learning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Tuesday morning heard arguments about mask mandates in schools and restrictions on virtual school. South Carolina’s Attorney General Alan Wilson sued the city of Columbia after it went ahead and passed a mask mandate in schools there. The attorney general said that move violated state law, which doesn’t allow state money to be used for mask mandates in schools.
Iowa State1230kfjb.com

Feds Looking Into Iowa’s Mask Mandate Ban

The Office for Civil Rights in the U-S Department of Education has opened an investigation into Iowa’s ban on mask mandates in schools. The federal agency has sent notices to Iowa and four other states that forbid schools from requiring students and staff wear face coverings. The U-S Secretary of Education says the department is hearing from parents of students with disabities and he says it’s unacceptable that state leaders are putting politics over the health and education of those students. The agency says schools have a legal obligation not to discriminate against students with disabilities.
Educationazpm.org

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

Tohono O’odham Community College hosted a listening session July 15, 2021, with U.S. Secretary of the Education Dr. Miguel Cardona. The U.S. Department of Education says it is investigating five Republican-led states that have banned mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions.
Public Healthwsgw.com

Feds open civil rights probe into states barring school mask mandates

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has opened an investigation into states barring school mask mandates to determine whether those rules discriminate against students with disabilities who are at higher risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19. The Education Department sent letters to the top school officers in...
The Independent

Judge hears power struggle over masking in Florida schools

Florida s power struggle over wearing masks in school to guard against coronavirus infections landed Monday before a judge considering a lawsuit that challenges Gov. Ron DeSantis' order reserving the mask decision for parents. The three-day hearing before Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper pits pro-mask parents against the...
EducationWINKNEWS.com

State Targets School Officials’ Pay in Mask Battle

The State Board of Education on Friday followed up on its threat to financially penalize local school officials who impose student mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, detailing how it is targeting salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties. State board Chairman Tom Grady and Vice Chairman...
EducationWTGS

DHEC to ask SC lawmakers to revise law prohibiting mask mandates in schools

COLUMBIA, S.C (WPDE) — In a special called meeting Friday, The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) board of directors voted to have its director and board chairman ask state lawmakers to revise Proviso 1.108. That's an amendment within the state budget that prohibits local school boards...
EducationNewport Plain Talk

Feds take notice of Lee's order allowing parents to opt out of school mask mandates

(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order allowing parents to opt out of school or local government mask mandates has gotten the attention of the Biden administration and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Tennessee’s actions to block school districts from voluntarily adopting science-based strategies for preventing...
Educationusf.edu

Fried Urges DeSantis To Reconsider Ban On Mask Mandates In Schools

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is urging Governor Ron DeSantis to reconsider his executive order banning mask mandates in schools. As reported by NPR, the Broward Teachers Union says three local educators have died due to COVID-19 complications. Fried points to this, the state's rise in coronavirus cases, and more...
POTUSUS News and World Report

White House Leans on States, School Districts to Ignore Bans on Mask Mandates

The White House is using what little authority it has when it comes to K-12 education to support school district leaders who are defying state orders that bar them from requiring students and school staff to mask. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced recently that the administration plans to make federal...

