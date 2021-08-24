The ACLU sues over South Carolina's ban on school mask mandates
The American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging South Carolina's ban on requiring masks in schools. The ACLU represents a number of disability rights groups and parents who say that the state's ban not only hinders schools from adhering to federal disability rights law but also "illegally forces parents of children with underlying conditions to choose between their child's education and their child's health and safety."www.mprnews.org
