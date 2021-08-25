Monday Nite Cruise-In supports Humane Society of Branch County
Monday Night Cruise-In, held at Kilgore International in Coldwater, is a gathering with a purpose. For 20 years, all proceeds have gone to the Humane Society of Branch County. Although cruise-in is free, organizers Tim and Jan Russell offer fundraising activities 5:30-8 p.m. through the first Monday in October. Participants join in games, raffles and prizes. Oldies music plays while owners of classic cars including hot rods, street rods, antiques and motorcycles sit in the shade to visit.www.thedailyreporter.com
