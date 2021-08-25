Eerie albino alligator babies hatched at Florida animal park
What's tiny, toothy and devoid of pigment? Two new baby albino alligators born at a wildlife attraction in Florida. The rare reptiles hatched this summer at Wild Florida in Kenansville, Florida. They're the babies of 27-year-old Snowflake and 16-year-old Blizzard, a pair of albino alligators the zoo and safari park purchased in 2017. This is the second set of hatchlings born to Snowflake and Blizzard, who also had a pair of babies last year according to Wild Florida.www.livescience.com
