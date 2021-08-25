Cancel
Florida State

Eerie albino alligator babies hatched at Florida animal park

By Stephanie Pappas
LiveScience
 4 days ago
What's tiny, toothy and devoid of pigment? Two new baby albino alligators born at a wildlife attraction in Florida. The rare reptiles hatched this summer at Wild Florida in Kenansville, Florida. They're the babies of 27-year-old Snowflake and 16-year-old Blizzard, a pair of albino alligators the zoo and safari park purchased in 2017. This is the second set of hatchlings born to Snowflake and Blizzard, who also had a pair of babies last year according to Wild Florida.

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

