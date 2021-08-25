Flash Flood Warning issued for Iowa, Keokuk, Washington by NWS

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 07:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Iowa; Keokuk; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN IOWA, NORTHEASTERN KEOKUK AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 738 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williamsburg, Wellman, North English, Parnell, Kinross and Holbrook. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 217 and 228. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Lake County, MIweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 14:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Lake The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Lake County in west central Michigan * Until 1030 PM EDT Sunday. * At 233 PM EDT, Radar indicated that heavy rain has resulted in significant rises on the Baldwin river. Flooding was occurring around Baldwin and Green Cottage. Flash flooding is already occurring. The flooding will works its way down portions of the Pere Marquette River. It is possible that a small dam in the upper portions of the Baldwin River may have been breached. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Baldwin and Idlewild. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lafourche, Terrebonne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lafourche; Terrebonne The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Terrebonne Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 922 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Golden Meadow, Montegut, Mathews, Chauvin, Raceland, Bayou Cane and Gray. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Autauga; Elmore; Lowndes; Montgomery FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Birmingham has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of central Alabama, including the following areas, Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery. * From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. * Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts associated with Hurricane Ida will result in the potential for flash flooding.
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bernalillo, Cibola, McKinley, Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 22:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 00:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly or mountainous terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Bernalillo; Cibola; McKinley; Sandoval The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bernalillo County in central New Mexico Southwestern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico Northeastern Cibola County in west central New Mexico East Central McKinley County in west central New Mexico * Until 245 AM MDT. * At 1144 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow-moving strong thunderstorms over northeast Cibola and extreme southeast McKinley and extreme southwestern Sandoval counties. Heavy rainfall over the northern, eastern and southeastern slopes of Mount Taylor and surrounding areas will lead to excessive runoff in arroyos, washes and small streams with minor flooding expected. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain are estimated to have already fallen with storms persisting over the area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Marquez, Cebolletita, Seboyeta, Bibo, Paguate and Encinal. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 19:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 19:39:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monroe; Summers THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL GILES...SOUTHEASTERN SUMMERS AND SOUTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Antrim County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 14:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Emmet; Otsego The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cheboygan County in northern Michigan Northwestern Otsego County in northern Michigan Northeastern Antrim County in northern Michigan Southeastern Emmet County in northern Michigan Southeastern Charlevoix County in northern Michigan * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 217 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clarion to Young State Park to near East Jordan, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Walloon Lake and Oden around 225 PM EDT. Alanson and Clarion around 230 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Vanderbilt and Wolverine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Saint Tammany Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 00:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: St. Tammany The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Hancock County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Harrison County in southern Mississippi * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1213 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Long Beach, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Kiln, Shoreline Park, Stennis Space Center and Pearlington. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 2 and 26. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 14:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rainfall over the Tenderfoot Fire scar will flood neighborhoods next to the scar and highway 89A south of Yarnell. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Tenderfoot Fire scar in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 224 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Tenderfoot Fire scar. Between 0.50 and 1.00 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yarnell and Glen Ilah. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 277 and 278. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Mobile has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include A portion of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Okaloosa Coastal and Okaloosa Inland. * Through Tuesday morning. * Heavy rainfall associated with rain bands from Hurricane Ida will impact much of the forecast area Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected, with local accumulations up to 8 inches possible.
Saint Tammany Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: St. Tammany The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 415 AM CDT. * At 1209 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 5 and 11 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Combination of surge and heavy rain is leading to significant flash flooding concerns around Covington, Mandeville, and Madisonville. Flash flooding due to heavy rain is expected around Slidell. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Slidell, Covington, Pearl River, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Lacombe and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 261 and 271. Interstate 12 between mile markers 53 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 9. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mobile County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 13:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 745 PM CDT Sunday. * At 136 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Midtown Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Prichard, Tillmans Corner, Saraland, Theodore, Chickasaw, I10 And I65, I65 And I165, I65 And AL 158, Tacon, Forest Hill, Mertz, West Hill, Neshota, Whistler, Navco, Eight Mile, Plateau and Wheelerville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 16:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 418 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across Golden Valley, south of highway 68. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Golden Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gallia County, OHweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gallia, Meigs, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Gallia; Meigs; Vinton The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Gallia County in southeastern Ohio West Central Meigs County in southeastern Ohio Southeastern Vinton County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Mason County in western West Virginia * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 349 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Point Pleasant, Pomeroy, Rutland, Middleport, Vinton, Wilkesville, Cheshire, Kyger, Salem Center and Lakin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Giles County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Giles by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 19:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Giles The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Giles County in southwestern Virginia Southeastern Summers County in southeastern West Virginia Southwestern Monroe County in southeastern West Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 701 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Indian Mills, or 7 miles east of Pipestem, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Peterstown Red Sulphur Spring Buck Wayside Kimballton Lindside and Indian Mills. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Terrebonne Parish, LAweather.gov

Hurricane Warning issued for Upper Terrebonne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 22:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Terrebonne HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Houma - Gray - Shriever * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 60 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-11 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Begins this evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 9 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for extreme life-threatening storm surge flooding greater than 9 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Evacuation efforts should soon be brought to completion before driving conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or needlessly risk lives. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Widespread deep inundation from storm surge flooding. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for extreme flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for extreme flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Urgently consider protective actions from extreme and widespread rainfall flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, bayous, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://emergency.louisiana.gov
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bernalillo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 22:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 00:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Target Area: Bernalillo The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bernalillo County in central New Mexico * Until 1215 AM MDT. * At 1017 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Northeast Heights of Albuquerque and Sandia Heights. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Saint Tammany Parish, LAweather.gov

Hurricane Warning issued for Southeast St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 22:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeast St. Tammany HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Slidell * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 70 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: through the next few hours - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-11 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Begins this evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 9 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for extreme life-threatening storm surge flooding greater than 9 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Evacuation efforts should soon be brought to completion before driving conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or needlessly risk lives. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Widespread deep inundation from storm surge flooding. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Extreme shoreline erosion. New shoreline cuts possible. - Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for extreme flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for extreme flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Urgently consider protective actions from extreme and widespread rainfall flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, bayous, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tornado Watch is in effect - Situation is favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for several tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include the potential for several tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://emergency.louisiana.gov
Saint Bernard Parish, LAweather.gov

Hurricane Warning issued for Upper St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 22:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper St. Bernard HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Chalmette - Arabi * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 60 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-11 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Begins this evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 9 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for extreme life-threatening storm surge flooding greater than 9 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Evacuation efforts should soon be brought to completion before driving conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or needlessly risk lives. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Widespread deep inundation from storm surge flooding. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. 9 feet or more of inundation is possible outside the hurricane protection levee. Overtopping of the hurricane protection levee and the parish back levee from the Violet Canal to Verret is possible. Life threatening inundation is possible. - Extreme shoreline erosion. New shoreline cuts possible. - Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for extreme flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for extreme flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Urgently consider protective actions from extreme and widespread rainfall flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, bayous, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tornado Watch is in effect - Situation is favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for several tornadoes - The tornado threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include the potential for several tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.slfpae.com/closures.aspx - http://homeport.uscg.mil - http://emergency.louisiana.gov
Environmentweather.gov

Hurricane Warning issued for East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 22:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Feliciana HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Jackson - Clinton * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 75 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until late Monday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind greater than 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for extreme wind of equivalent CAT 3 hurricane force or higher. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to catastrophic wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. Be ready to move to the safest place inside your shelter if necessary. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for extreme flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for extreme flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Urgently consider protective actions from extreme and widespread rainfall flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, bayous, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://emergency.louisiana.gov
Pike County, MSweather.gov

Hurricane Warning issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 22:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pike HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Mccomb - Summit - Magnolia * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 45-55 mph with gusts to 85 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until early Monday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind greater than 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for extreme wind of equivalent CAT 3 hurricane force or higher. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to catastrophic wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. Be ready to move to the safest place inside your shelter if necessary. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for extreme flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for extreme flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Urgently consider protective actions from extreme and widespread rainfall flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, bayous, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tornado Watch is in effect - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.msema.org

