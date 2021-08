DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A second teenager has been charged in connection with a dispute at a Connecticut mall that led to the shooting of a 15-year-old girl. Danbury police said Wednesday that 18-year-old Derek Sotelo was armed with a hammer when he went to the Danbury Fair Mall on Aug. 11 with a group of young people that confronted a rival group. A 14-year-old boy with the rival group fired a handgun once, shooting the girl in her upper chest. Her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.