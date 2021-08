The Q2 earnings picture is very strong, with broad-based strength across all major sectors and the overall quarterly total on track to reach a new record. Total Q2 earnings from 466 S&P 500 members or 93.9% of the index’s total membership are up 97.8% from the same period last year on 25.8% higher revenues, with 86.9% beating EPS and 86.9% surpassing revenue estimates.