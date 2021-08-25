Cancel
Growatt unveils off-grid inverter

By Emiliano Bellini
Cover picture for the articleChinese inverter maker Growatt has unveiled the SPF 3000T HVM-G2 inverter for off-grid solar power systems. The device consists of a built-in MPPT charge controller, an AC charger, and an inverter with a low-frequency transformer. “It allows for surge power at three times of the rated power to support motor-type loads or inductive loads,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “Additionally, thanks to its optimized product design and improvements in both software and hardware, the inverter has a longer design life and comes with a five-year product warranty as standard.”

