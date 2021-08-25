Growatt unveils off-grid inverter

The project will be the largest solar-plus-storage plant located at a mine site, significantly facilitating the energy transition for minerals in the MENA region. The project is located near the Red Sea, facing the challenge of scorching heat and high corrosion. Sungrow offers the 1,500V 6.25MW PV inverter solution and the highly integrated energy storage system with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. The turnkey design makes it efficient on transportation, installation and O&M. Equipped with smart forced air-cooling technology and C5 high anti-corrosion capability, the solution can operate stably without derating in harsh conditions. Moreover, the solution enables higher yields in compliance with bifacial solar modules.