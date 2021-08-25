State Representative visits Blue Water Bridge customs plaza

A local lawmaker paid a visit to the Blue Water Bridge customs plaza Tuesday. Freshmen Republican State Representative Andrew Beeler of Port Huoron received an update on the customs plaza expansion project, which he says could be completed as soon as 2025. This follows a $25 million federal grant last year to help complete the long anticipated project. Beeler tells WPHM so far they are not asking the state for financial assistance but he will be ready to help if they do.