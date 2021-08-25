Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Parents and students gather to protest mask mandate in SD2

By Jason Burger
KHQ Right Now
 5 days ago

BILLINGS - Hundreds of students and parents met outside the Yellowstone County Courthouse on Tuesday to protest the new mask mandate for School District Two. This comes after Laurel and Lockwood Schools said they won't require masks this school year. For SD2 parent Brooke Hudson, all she wants is a...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest Riot#Public Health#Lockwood Schools#Sd2#Covid
Related
Educationfox44news.com

Local school district shuts down because of a COVID-19 outbreak

Morgan ISD in Bosque County shut down Wednesday, Aug. 18th, because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the schools. Morris School Principal Dr. Janal Morris says 24% of students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Remaining students were dismissed Wednesday afternoon at noon. The Morgan schools will not reopen until...
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
Sarasota, FLyoursun.com

Teacher dies before meeting students

NORTH PORT — As a teacher, Michelle Lee Cook wanted the tough cases. She enjoyed helping at-risk and disabled students because she could make a difference in their lives. Bethanne Bearden knew that, but she didn’t know how much of an impact her sister had on students until this week.
Grove, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Grove teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

GROVE, Okla. — This year marks the first time in 26 years Teresa Cearley isn’t teaching at Grove Public Schools. Cearley died from COVID-19 complications July 14, 2021 just before the start of school. Just months before, she was selected as Grove’s Teacher of the Year for the Early Childhood Center (ECC).
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
AFP

Unvaccinated US school teacher spread Covid to 26 people

An unvaccinated teacher at an elementary school in California spread the coronavirus to at least 26 other people, including 12 students in their classroom, a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday. The health agency said the case highlights the importance of vaccinating school staff in order to protect young children who are not yet eligible for vaccines, as schools reopen amid a new nationwide surge driven by the ultra-contagious Delta variant. The CDC said the incident took place in Marin County, a suburb of San Francisco. The teacher, who reported attending social functions from May 13-16, became symptomatic on May 19 but did not take a Covid test until May 21, initially believing the symptoms were due to allergies.
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

List of schools to receive quarantine notices released

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to Laredo’s health authority, 25 schools in Laredo will be receiving quarantine notices,. Although still not officially out, Doctor Victor Trevino says it is important for people to know what’s happening. So far, there are a reported 295 COVID-19 infections at local schools among both...
Bucks County, PAinquirer.com

Central Bucks parents sue after school board votes against mask mandate

A group of parents of children with special needs sued the Central Bucks School District late Friday, alleging the district’s plan to start the school year Monday without masks or other COVID-19 mitigation measures violates their rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit — backed by a fund-raiser...
The Ledger

Majority of teachers really are there for the students

Over the past week, thousands of students and teachers returned to classrooms, some for the first time in nearly 18 months. Amidst a great deal of stress, confusion, last-minute changes and a hint of chaos, by and large, school resumed with relatively few complications. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy