The Marion Police Department has announced they're investigating circumstances surrounding the death of an infant. According to a Friday morning media release from Marion Police, Area Ambulance, Marion Fire and Rescue, and officers with the Marion Police Department all responded to a call about an unresponsive infant in an apartment complex on 10th Street and Boyson Road in Marion. It is known as Azure Apartments. The time of the Thursday afternoon, August 26 emergency call was not included in the media release.