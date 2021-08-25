Legends Of Tomorrow And The Rookie Vet Brandon Routh Heading To Netflix For Next TV Role

Bishop Offers His Help in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 6.13 Promo. With only three episodes left in season 6, The CW has debuted a new promo for Legends of Tomorrow. In the next installment, Raffi Barsoumian’s Bishop will return to offer his help to Sara and the others. Given that he is currently serving as the main antagonist, it won’t come as much of a surprise if the Legends don’t trust him at first. However, it appears that the founder of AVA Corporation will make his way into the team’s hearts someway, presenting a new and improved version of the Legends. In the meantime, John Constantine is battling with his past.