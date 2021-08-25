Legends Of Tomorrow And The Rookie Vet Brandon Routh Heading To Netflix For Next TV Role
Brandon Routh is heading to streaming television after stints on The CW's Legends of Tomorrow and ABC's The Rookie, and it's safe to say that his new project will take him in some very different directions than the DC Comics superhero series and Nathan Fillion-led crime drama. Routh landed a role on an upcoming Netflix project that will involve his voice talents rather than live action. Prepare for Brandon Routh as star of Magic: The Gathering!www.cinemablend.com
