The R&A is to scrap its ‘no-readmission’ ticket policy for those attending The Open Championship, starting at St Andrews in 2022. Since 2017 at Royal Birkdale, Open ticket holders have not been able to leave and return to the tournament venue on any given day. This has caused resentment in towns which stage the championship – with Carnoustie in 2018 a notable case – due to local businesses believing they cannot benefit from what is typically the rare staging of the world’s oldest major.