Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Royole RoWrite 2 Smart Writing Notebook turns your handwritten ideas into digital notes

By Genevieve Healey
Posted by 
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Living in a digital age is great, but that doesn’t mean you don’t like writing by hand sometimes. Get the best of both worlds with the Royole RoWrite 2 Smart Writing Notebook. This gadget conveniently converts your handwritten notes into digital text that you can edit. In fact, it lets you convert and share work in a variety of file types: TXT, PDF, MP4, and JPEG. Not only that, but you can also share via Facebook, Instagram, OneNote, Dropbox, and more. Simply use the app to do so! Moreover, it has an active writing area the same size as a piece of A5 paper, measuring 5.83 by 8.27 inches. Unlike handwritten notebooks, it lets you search by page name and content so you can find what you need. Finally, it supports 12 different languages.

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
265
Followers
1K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royole#Dropbox#Notebooks#Digital Age#Jpeg#Onenote
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
InternetPosted by
TechRadar

The most shared web pages on Facebook might just surprise you

Facebook has released the first in a series of new reports designed to help users of its social network better understand what content is most widely viewed in the service's News Feed beginning with domains, links, Pages and posts in the US. The company's new Widely Viewed Content Report will...
Technologyxda-developers

Chrome for Android prepares to let you lock incognito tabs behind your lock screen

Last month Google rolled out Chrome 92 on the stable channel for Android and desktop. The new release brought improved site safety controls, support for new Chrome Actions, better phishing detection and site isolation, and more. As always, the latest version was also made available to iOS, which added features like support for full-page screenshots, improvements to Tab Switcher, and small UI tweaks on Discover, Settings, History, and Bookmarks pages. In addition to these improvements, Chrome 92 for iOS also added a nifty feature: the ability to lock incognito tabs behind your lockscreen. Currently, this feature remains exclusive to iOS, but it looks like Google might soon bring it to Android.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Material You Design Language Has Touched Android's Time Picker

“Material You” is the next major evolution of Google’s design language for Android. The new design has been appearing in more places throughout the OS over the past few months. Most recently, the time picker UI seems to be picking up this change across Google’s Android apps. According to a...
InternetPhandroid

The new Google Photos Memories widget is rolling out to everyone

A little over a month ago, we learned that Google was bringing the same Google Photos Memories widget from iOS over to Android. This came a few days after seeing the Chrome widget make its way to Android. With the latest version of Google Photos, the company is now making this new “Your memories” widget available (h/t Android Police).
Softwarehowtogeek.com

Saving Web Pages as PDFs Is Getting Faster (If You Use Edge)

Microsoft is testing a new feature that’ll make saving a web page as a PDF a much faster process. It’s already available as an experimental option in an unstable version of Microsoft Edge that you can try now. How Saving PDFs Will Work. In the current A/B test effort, Microsoft...
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

Now it's easier to add a splash of color to Google Sheets and Slides

Google is updating the color picker in Sheets and Slides with a small quality of life change to help you work with your custom themes more easily. In the new picker, theme colors have been moved to the top for easier access. At the same time, the theme placeholder now shows the name of the currently selected theme so you know exactly what you've got enabled currently.
Cell Phonesiphonelife.com

4 Tricks to Spot a Fake App vs. a Real App in the App Store

When looking for new apps, it's good to be aware of potential traps like imposter apps on the App Store. Apple is well known for security, but certain fake apps manage to get through! We’ll go over how to check if an app is safe and identify a fake phone app so you can be more confident in your app choices before you download.
Technologyausdroid.net

Google’s smart screens may be getting smarter soon…

If you’re invested in a smart home setup, the odds are you may well have a smart screen. The odd there further shorten to Alexa vs Assistant, where — depending on your viewpoint — there are advantages to both options. If the information posted on Reddit recently is anything to go by, users weighing up their options, may soon look more strongly to assistant.
SoftwareThe Next Web

Why the hell can’t you copy folders in Google Drive?

For better or worse, I’m a Google Docs boy. While Microsoft’s Office or Apple‘s iWork software suites are more powerful, nothing beats how easy Google’s Drive suite is to use across multiple devices and by different people. Yet, there has been one issue haunting me for some time, something I...
Recipeschromeunboxed.com

Chrome may be adding a shopping list feature even though Google Keep was already perfect

Google Keep used to be the perfect place to store your shopping list items. You could add them via Assistant by voice, and your smart home devices would just know to add them to a note labeled ‘Shopping’. Then, Google decided to mess up a good thing and shift everything over to Google Shopping – a list that was primarily web-based, had no voice functionality, and couldn’t be used offline. That’s right, if you were shopping in the store and were using your list and the cell signal went out due to the store’s roofing choice, you would be stuck standing in the middle of the aisle with no idea where to go next. This happened to me more than once and forced me to go back to making notes by hand or via Keep – foregoing the voice assistance!
Internetwccftech.com

Facebook is Planning on Integrating Voice and Video Calls Into the Main App

Facebook is apparently deciding to reintegrate voice and video calling features into the main app. This is happening after the company decided to put these features in Messenger a couple of years ago. The company has mentioned that it sees around 150 million calls a day, and now it seems that the company is focusing on making the experience even easier for everyone.
ElectronicsHuffingtonPost

32 Gadgets That'll Turn Your House Into A Smart Home

Adding tech to your home can help with so many things, including cleaning, watching movies and getting a good night’s sleep. If you’re looking to turn your living space into a smart hub, here are radio alarm clocks, robot vacuums and more gadgets that’ll give you a hand. HuffPost may...
Internet9to5Google

Google Calendar will soon let you share where you’re working from

Google Calendar already lets you specify your working hours and earlier this year added support for split schedules. Google is now letting users share day-to-day locations in Calendar amid the increase of hybrid work environments. Starting August 30, 2021, you’ll be able to indicate where you’re working from directly on...
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Note-Digitizing Tablets

The Royole RoWrite 2 smart writing notebook is the next-generation version of the brand's digital notepad tablet that will provide users with a way to digitize their notes for a range of implementations. The unit features an expansive section for jotting down notes and can be used for digitizing them into your choice of format including TXT, PDF, JPEG or MP4. Notes can also be seamlessly shared on social media via Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, OneNote and more.
InternetCNET

Google is expanding Smart Reply from Gmail to Docs

Google is bringing the same AI-driven Smart Reply that will pop up when you're replying to messages in Gmail to Google Docs. Google said the feature would reduce the time it takes to respond to comments in Docs, by providing AI-generated responses to choose from. The company said Tuesday in...
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Android 12 will allow desktop-like multiple Chrome windows

Chrome tabs are organized and displayed differently across the platforms, although they all work very similarly on all of them. On Android 12, Google Chrome might bring a desktop-like multi-window experience, allowing you to manage the tabs more efficiently and easier. Code tagged with “multi-instance” has been submitted to the...
Computersstackoverflow.blog

The Overflow #87: Advance your developer career by writing

Welcome to ISSUE #87 of the Overflow! This newsletter is by developers, for developers, written and curated by the Stack Overflow team and Cassidy Williams at Netlify. This week: we bought some weird domain names, found creative ways to kill flies, and designed a swanky initial drop caps using CSS. From the blog How writing can advance your…

Comments / 0

Community Policy