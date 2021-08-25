Royole RoWrite 2 Smart Writing Notebook turns your handwritten ideas into digital notes
Living in a digital age is great, but that doesn’t mean you don’t like writing by hand sometimes. Get the best of both worlds with the Royole RoWrite 2 Smart Writing Notebook. This gadget conveniently converts your handwritten notes into digital text that you can edit. In fact, it lets you convert and share work in a variety of file types: TXT, PDF, MP4, and JPEG. Not only that, but you can also share via Facebook, Instagram, OneNote, Dropbox, and more. Simply use the app to do so! Moreover, it has an active writing area the same size as a piece of A5 paper, measuring 5.83 by 8.27 inches. Unlike handwritten notebooks, it lets you search by page name and content so you can find what you need. Finally, it supports 12 different languages.thegadgetflow.com
