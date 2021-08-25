Cancel
Satechi 4-Port USB-C Hub comes with USB-C Gen 1 data ports for easy backups and more

By Lauren Wadowsky
 4 days ago
Get more data possibilities than ever with the Satechi 4-Port USB-C Hub. It features 4 USB-C ports, allowing you to transfer, backup, and copy files to and from your USB-C device easily. So it increases the number of your device’s ports to 4 and provides speeds up to 5 Gbps. What’s more, with its sleek aluminum finish, this Satechi hub blends right in with the rest of the gadgets in your workspace. Best of all, with its plug-and-play design, this device is easy to use. That way, you won’t have to waste time connecting it and your main device to a special program. Moreover, this gadget works with your Mac, Chromebook, Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro S, Razer Blade, or other gadget. Finally, weighing just 0.1 pounds, this portable device is easy to take anywhere.

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

