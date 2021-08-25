Satechi 4-Port USB-C Hub comes with USB-C Gen 1 data ports for easy backups and more
Get more data possibilities than ever with the Satechi 4-Port USB-C Hub. It features 4 USB-C ports, allowing you to transfer, backup, and copy files to and from your USB-C device easily. So it increases the number of your device’s ports to 4 and provides speeds up to 5 Gbps. What’s more, with its sleek aluminum finish, this Satechi hub blends right in with the rest of the gadgets in your workspace. Best of all, with its plug-and-play design, this device is easy to use. That way, you won’t have to waste time connecting it and your main device to a special program. Moreover, this gadget works with your Mac, Chromebook, Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro S, Razer Blade, or other gadget. Finally, weighing just 0.1 pounds, this portable device is easy to take anywhere.thegadgetflow.com
