Hurricane Ida made landfall as an extremely high-end Category 4 Hurricane Sunday afternoon in southeast Louisiana. Moisture around the broad flow of that powerful storm filled the Brazos Valley sky with bubbly cloud cover and even allowed for pop-up showers to drift from the east-northeast to the west-southwest through the afternoon hours. We shed the cloud cover overnight with morning temperatures falling to the mid and upper 70s by sunrise. As Ida weakens to a tropical depression by late Monday, the flow in the atmosphere between that feature and high pressure to the west will run out of the north. A sinking air mass means a very low (10%) chance for showers by afternoon and the potential that thermometers could reach a few degrees shy of triple digits.