Records show the ex-girlfriend of Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker told police in 2012 that he allegedly threatened her life. "He told her that he was going to come and sit outside her apartment and ‘blow her head off when she came outside,’" a 2012 Texas police report obtained by by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution states, referring to an alleged incident between Myka Dean and Walker. "He then told her that he was going to ‘blow his head off’ after he killed her."