Georgia Basketball: How hot is Tom Crean’s seat heading into 2021-22 season?

Atlanta Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts should be expected to do big things in his rookie NFL season. His first NFL touch went for a huge gain. The Atlanta Falcons hired Terry Fontenot as their general manager in 2021 along with a brand-new head coach in Arthur Smith, and together, that brain trust decided not to invest in the future at the quarterback position in the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite having an opportunity to take Georgia native Justin Fields, the Falcons opted to use the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, one of the most freakish offensive weapons to come along in some time.