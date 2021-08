Great Britain and Ireland made a strong start on the opening day of the 41st Curtis Cup Match at Conwy Golf Club in Wales taking a 4 ½ - 1 ½ lead over the USA. In calm and mostly warm conditions, the GB&I team made the most of their home advantage to win out in both the morning foursomes, by 2 ½ to a ½ and then the afternoon fourballs 2 - 1. “You don't win the Curtis Cup on day one," said Ratcliffe. "We have got to continue that golf and continue that momentum because for sure the American team will come back.”