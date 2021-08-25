Driver killed after a semi-truck crash in Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)

A semi-truck went over an overpass in downtown Grand Rapids and crash-landed several feet onto the ground below, killing the driver.

As per the initial information, the semi was going too fast on the ramp from southbound US-131 to westbound I-196 when it lost control, drove over the edge of the overpass and fell on to the ground. The driver was declared deceased at the scene by the officials.

