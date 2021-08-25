Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

Driver killed after a semi-truck crash in Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)

Nationwide Report
A semi-truck went over an overpass in downtown Grand Rapids and crash-landed several feet onto the ground below, killing the driver.

As per the initial information, the semi was going too fast on the ramp from southbound US-131 to westbound I-196 when it lost control, drove over the edge of the overpass and fell on to the ground. The driver was declared deceased at the scene by the officials.

Driver killed after a semi-truck crash in Grand Rapids

August 25, 2021

