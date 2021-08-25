Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Inland Glynn, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 08:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brantley; Inland Glynn; Wayne A gusty shower will impact portions of northwestern Glynn, northeastern Brantley and southeastern Wayne Counties through 915 AM EDT At 834 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gusty shower near Everett, or 8 miles south of Gardi, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Everett, Mount Pleasant and Hortense. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH