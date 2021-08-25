Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, MO

NCMC Board of Trustees set tax levy, hear reports on various matters, and hire new employees

By Jennifer Thies
kttn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees heard reports on housing and other matters on August 24. Resident Life Director Donnie Hillerman reported one new residence hall is open, and he hopes the other new residence hall will open September 1st. There are some displaced students currently staying in Selby Hall in the wing previously set aside for students in quarantine for COVID-19. He said he hopes those students will be able to move into the new residence hall September 1st, so the wing in Selby Hall can once again be set aside for quarantining students.

www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, MO
Business
Trenton, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
State
Missouri State
City
Maryville, MO
Local
Missouri Business
City
Bethany, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Brookfield, MO
City
Trenton, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Levy#Illegal Drugs#College Board#Exercise Science#Ncmc Board Of Trustees#Upward Bound#Academic Affairs#Brightspace#Information Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Comments / 0

Community Policy