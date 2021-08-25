NCMC Board of Trustees set tax levy, hear reports on various matters, and hire new employees

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees heard reports on housing and other matters on August 24. Resident Life Director Donnie Hillerman reported one new residence hall is open, and he hopes the other new residence hall will open September 1st. There are some displaced students currently staying in Selby Hall in the wing previously set aside for students in quarantine for COVID-19. He said he hopes those students will be able to move into the new residence hall September 1st, so the wing in Selby Hall can once again be set aside for quarantining students.