India's Bhavinaben Patel won silver in the women's singles Class 4 category after losing 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 in 19 minutes in the final to top seed Zhou Ying of China. This is India's first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Bhavinaben is the first Indian table tennis player to medal at the Paralympics. She's also just the second Indian woman after Deepa Malik (silver in shot put in 2016) to medal at the Paralympics.