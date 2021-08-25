Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Heléne Yorke on How ‘The Other Two’ Makes a Hilariously Poignant Point About Fame

By Malcolm Venable
shondaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt might be fair to call The Other Two — the half-hour comedy about a pair of “floundering millennial siblings” who suddenly become “the other two” when their teen brother becomes a pop star overnight — a sleeper hit. Released on Comedy Central in early 2019, the side-splittingly funny series with a sweet and sometimes serious message gained critical favor and word-of-mouth buzz thanks to its witty writing (from former SNL co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider) and the talents of Molly Shannon, who plays the trio’s 53-year-old mother, Pat Dubek. But the show, with its silly and sardonic takes on celebrity culture, may not be a sleeper much longer: It (along with another Comedy Central gem, South Side) moves to HBO Max for season two, a transition that comes with sexy streamer prestige and perhaps more eyeballs.

www.shondaland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Sarah Schneider
Person
Heléne Yorke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chasedreams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
CBS DFW

‘We Kicked It Up A Notch & Lit It On Fire’: Heléne Yorke On Season 2 Of ‘The Other Two’ & Working With Molly Shannon

(CBS Local)– Heléne Yorke has found success on the big stage of Broadway and in TV shows such as “Graves,” “The Good Fight” and “Masters of Sex” and she’ll be back on TV this week with the return of her comedy series “The Other Two.” Season two will stream on HBO Max after airing on Comedy Central in 2019. The show is created by Comedy Central Productions and tells the story of two siblings named Cary and Brooke who are searching to find their way in life after their teenage brother becomes a famous internet sensation overnight. Season two premieres on HBO Max on August 26.
TV SeriesCollider

'How I Met Your Father': Hulu Confirms Main Cast Joining Hilary Duff & Chris Lowell

Hulu is making big jumps with its How I Met Your Father series, and just released the full list of series regulars that will be joining previously announced cast members Hilary Duff and Chris Lowell. The show is a spin-off on the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which ran for 9 seasons on CBS in the late 2000s and early 2010s. This new series is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, and will also feature Duff as a producer in addition to executive producers Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas and Pam Fryman.
TV SeriesTVLine

Hacks: 9 Best Moments (and Zingers!) From the Emmy-Nominated Comedy

No one delivers a stinging one-liner quite like Jean Smart, which makes cherry-picking the best moments from HBO Max’s Emmy-nominated Hacks that much more difficult. When the series debuted on the streamer in May, Smart, along with an ensemble that includes relative newcomer Hannah Einbinder, Kaitlin Olson, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul W. Downs and Christopher McDonald, quickly won over our comedy-loving hearts. Hacks became one of TVLine’s favorites of the year, landing on our Dream Emmy lists for Lead Actress in a Comedy and Outstanding Comedy Series.
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

’The Other Two’ Review: HBO Max Comedy Has More than Fame on Its Mind in Season 2

For one of the funniest shows on TV, “The Other Two” hasn’t been afraid of tragedy. One overarching storyline through the show’s first season found a family trying to reckon with the loss of one of their own. Sure, it all played against a 13-year-old’s rise from viral YouTube sensation to globally famous teen pop icon, but it was always there. Siblings Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver) were constantly figuring out how to tell their newly minted celebrity brother Chase Dreams (Case Walker) the truth about their dad’s death. They agonized over how to keep their mom Pat...
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

Helene Yorke: 'Other Two' character doubly overshadowed in Season 2

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The Other Two star Heléne Yorke said Season 2, premiering Thursday on HBO Max, finds her character twice as overshadowed as she was in Season 1. Season 1 saw Brooke Dubek (Yorke) and her brother, Cary (Drew Tarver), play second fiddle to their celebrity brother, YouTube sensation Chase Dreams (Case Walker). In Season 2, their mother, Pat (Molly Shannon), becomes a successful talk show host.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

The Other Two's Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke Are Totally Down for a Musical Episode

The first season of The Other Two ended on Comedy Central with the comedy's perpetually cast-aside siblings Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver) accepting that their brush with fame was officially over. Their teen pop star brother, Chase (Case Walker), had announced he was leaving music to enroll in college, squashing Brooke's dream of becoming a music manager and Cary's dream of starring alongside Chase in a Freaky Friday remake.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘The Other Two’: Case Walker on Chase’s Big Decision & Frustrations About His Singing Career

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Other Two Season 2, Episodes 1 “Chase Goes to College” and 2 “Pat Connects With Her Fans.”]. The hilarious comedy about a pop star teen (Case Walker’s ChaseDreams), his now-famous mom (Molly Shannon’s Pat, who has her own talk show), and his two siblings who are “the Other Two,” who have yet to find success (Drew Tarver’s Cary and Heléne Yorke’s Brooke), is finally back with its second season (moving over to HBO Max from Comedy Central). And while some things have changed, others remain the same.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Heléne Yorke Remains Eternally Optimistic

If there’s one rule Heléne Yorke lives by, it’s that she doesn’t let herself get upset for longer than 24 hours. She’s an eternal optimist, not letting even a torn ACL stop her from showing up to work with a smile. “What are you going to do about shit that goes wrong? What are you going to do about stuff that isn’t exactly what you wanted it to be?” she says one afternoon on a Zoom call, ready to talk about the emotional journey taken by her character Brooke, one half of the titular “other two” on the HBO Max series The Other Two. “Why not try something different, then stumble and fall?”
TV Seriescelebritypage.com

WATCH: Inside The Newest Season Of 'The Other Two' On HBO Max

HBO's first season of The Other Two came with massive success in 2019. After the two year break gap between seasons, new episodes are here and our Hollywood Insider Arthur Kade spoke with star Heléne Yorke about what fans can expect. "Party fun" is back!. With the return of The...
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

Why Heléne Yorke Relates to Her 'The Other Two' Role and Rejects Calling Her a 'Mess'

The second season of “The Other Two” has been a long time coming for actor Heléne Yorke. The comedy, centered on adult siblings of a teen pop star, premiered on Comedy Central in 2019, with Season 2 beginning to film in February 2020. But like so many productions, it had to shut down amid the pandemic, for what Yorke thought would be only two weeks. (It turned into a year.) Since then, the show has moved to HBO Max. Finally returning on Aug. 26, Yorke’s Brooke Dubek has stepped out of the shadow of her younger brother, Chase (Case Walker), and into a management role of both him and their talk show host mother (Molly Shannon).
TV Seriesarcamax.com

'The Other Two' faces a mother of a roadblock to fame in second season

What’s worse than two fame-starved millennials watching their 13-year-old brother find overnight success? Watching their mother do it, too. More than two-and-a-half years after “The Other Two” premiered on Comedy Central, the deadpan series returned for a second season Thursday on HBO Max. With it returns its central family: Chase Dreams, whose pop hit, “Marry U at Recess,” launched his career and the show itself; middle brother Carey, a gay wannabe actor who can barely book a commercial; oldest sister Brooke, a former dancer and aspiring talent manager; and mom Pat, who at the end of the first season got her own talk show.
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

The Other Two Season 2, Episode 1 recap: Chase Goes to College

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Other Two Season 2, Episode 1. After an extended hiatus, The Other Two is finally back and better than ever. While the show’s debut season aired on Comedy Central, Warner Bros. Television did some shuffling between seasons, and the show is now an HBO Max series, which feels like the best choice. The first two episodes of The Other Two Season 2 are now available to stream, with new episodes dropping on Thursdays.
TV & VideosPolygon

The Other Two makes viral fame look like an embarrassing chore

Becoming famous is allegedly easier than it’s ever been. Any kid with a smartphone can do it, right? It just requires charm, gumption, and perhaps the right hashtag. Maybe enough money to quit your day job and post every day. Also — and this is optional, I guess — moving into a collab house? But again: It’s so easy that someone who isn’t trying very hard can seemingly become an overnight success, stunning their friends and family in the process. So why is it so hard for The Other Two’s Brooke and Cary Dubek, adult siblings to teen pop-star brother Chase Dreams, to get anywhere near that fame? Like a lot of people who feel entitled to success that eludes them, the most obvious answer is also the one they refuse to consider: Maybe it’s because they suck.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Other Two: Season Two Viewer Votes

Will Cary and Brooke get their break in the second season of The Other Two TV show on HBO Max? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Other Two is cancelled or renewed for season three. HBO Max and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of The Other Two here.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Who's Who in Netflix's New LGBTQ+ Spy Comedy Q-Force

Peak TV continues to deliver when it comes to star-studded animated comedies. The latest addition is Q-Force, a new Netflix series about a group of LGBTQ+ superspies from Sean Hayes and Michael Schur. In addition to serving as an executive producer, Hayes leads an all-star voice cast with lots of experience bringing animated characters to the screen. Here’s who’s voicing who in Q-Force, and where you've seen (and heard) them before:

Comments / 0

Community Policy