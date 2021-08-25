Heléne Yorke on How ‘The Other Two’ Makes a Hilariously Poignant Point About Fame
It might be fair to call The Other Two — the half-hour comedy about a pair of “floundering millennial siblings” who suddenly become “the other two” when their teen brother becomes a pop star overnight — a sleeper hit. Released on Comedy Central in early 2019, the side-splittingly funny series with a sweet and sometimes serious message gained critical favor and word-of-mouth buzz thanks to its witty writing (from former SNL co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider) and the talents of Molly Shannon, who plays the trio’s 53-year-old mother, Pat Dubek. But the show, with its silly and sardonic takes on celebrity culture, may not be a sleeper much longer: It (along with another Comedy Central gem, South Side) moves to HBO Max for season two, a transition that comes with sexy streamer prestige and perhaps more eyeballs.www.shondaland.com
