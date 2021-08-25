Heléne Yorke on How ‘The Other Two’ Makes a Hilariously Poignant Point About Fame

Becoming famous is allegedly easier than it’s ever been. Any kid with a smartphone can do it, right? It just requires charm, gumption, and perhaps the right hashtag. Maybe enough money to quit your day job and post every day. Also — and this is optional, I guess — moving into a collab house? But again: It’s so easy that someone who isn’t trying very hard can seemingly become an overnight success, stunning their friends and family in the process. So why is it so hard for The Other Two’s Brooke and Cary Dubek, adult siblings to teen pop-star brother Chase Dreams, to get anywhere near that fame? Like a lot of people who feel entitled to success that eludes them, the most obvious answer is also the one they refuse to consider: Maybe it’s because they suck.