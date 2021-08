MSC Cruises is celebrating an unusual milestone — the 12-month anniversary of returning to cruise operations in the midst of a global pandemic. It was August 16, 2020 when MSC became the first major cruise line to resume international cruises. The MSC Grandiosa drew the honor, embarking on a seven-day voyage from Genoa. As Cruise Radio reported at the time, emotions were running high, with cheers heard from both onboard and onshore as the ship sailed out of the Italian port.