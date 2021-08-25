Cancel
Time Square gets a Ferris Wheel [VIDEO]

By Wes Styles
nowdecatur.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City’s Time Square has or has had just about everything featured in it. So why not add a Ferris Wheel?. The 110-foot ride Times Square Wheel is open through September 12 and organizers say it gives riders “an entirely new vantage point” of the Crossroads of the World.

