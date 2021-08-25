Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Travis crews assist with evacuations from Kabul

By Daily Republic Staff
Daily Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE — Personnel and aircraft from Travis Air Force Base are supporting ongoing evacuations in Afghanistan, base officials confirmed Tuesday. The base’s KC-10 Extender aircraft are providing aerial refueling and assisting in passenger movement missions in the region, base officials report in a press release. Assigned C-17 Globemaster IIIs are providing their strategic and tactical airlift capabilities to support the evacuation efforts.

www.dailyrepublic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Command And Control#Air Base#Travis Air Force Base#Super Galaxy#Air Mobility Wing#Contingency Response Wing#Air Force Reserves#The Department Of Defense#The Department Of State#Afghans#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Night Stalker Special Ops Helicopters Now In Kabul Could Be Critical To Evacuation (Updated)

The elite unit provides multiple capabilities for this operation, but its ability to supply unrivaled surgical close air support may be most valuable. The application of American airpower was an absolutely decisive factor in American forces and their Northern Alliance allies sacking the Taliban from power in 2001. It remained so throughout the 20-year conflict until the United States pulled its aerial assets from supporting the Afghan National Army. The rest is history. But the highly precarious situation the U.S. military is in now in as a result of the rickety evacuation operation centered entirely at Kabul's international airport, which is now totally surrounded by the Taliban, makes traditional airpower provided by fighters, drones, and bomber aircraft, a far less effective tactical option to lean on in a pinch. One very unique, highly-trained, and specially-equipped group is capable of overcoming these limitations, if they are called upon to do so, and they are now in Kabul in force—the 160th Special Operations Airborne Regiment (SOAR), better known as the Night Stalkers.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
MilitaryDaily Beast

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...
U.S. PoliticsPOLITICO

What leaked cables say about the Afghanistan evacuation effort

Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. NatSec Daily has received multiple leaked State Department cables providing the clearest, behind-the-scenes picture of the situation in Kabul...
PoliticsNew York Post

US Embassy staff face ‘brutal experience’ en route to Kabul airport

Staff at the US Embassy in Kabul are “deeply disheartened” by the botched evacuation efforts in Afghanistan — with at least one saying they’d rather “die under the Taliban’s bullet” than be crushed to death at the airport, according to a report. The staffers accused the US of betrayal after...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Afghan airspace very risky warns pilot of hiajcaked flight

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Captain Devi Sharan, a retired pilot of Air India whose plane IC-814 was hijacked to Kandahar in December 1999, said the Taliban, which has seized power in Kabul, can't be trusted as their ground fighters don't follow rules, and added that the movement of aircraft over Afghan airspace is very risky.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
WGN TV

Hundreds of Afghans crammed into Air Force plane in desperate flight from Kabul, photo shows

KABUL (NEXSTAR) – A new photo shows hundreds of desperate Afghans crammed aboard a U.S. C-17 cargo plane as it left Kabul’s airport on Sunday. A Defense department official told Defense One that the Air Force C-17 Globemaster III safely evacuated about 640 Afghans from Kabul on the flight. The number of passengers is among the most ever flown aboard the aircraft.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Five Decades After Evacuating The Embassy In Saigon The CH-46 Phrog Did It Again In Kabul

Comparisons between the evacuations of the embassies in Saigon and Kabul are unavoidable and the CH-46 was there for both historic operations. A striking photo of a CH-46E Sea Knight flying over the roof of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul this week occasioned immediate visual and emotional parallels with the Fall of Saigon, nearly fifty years ago. It turns out that the images and helicopters are not only similar, but they possibly involve some of the same aircraft that flew in Operation Frequent Wind, the mission to evacuate Americans and others from Saigon at the end of the conflict in Vietnam in 1975. Regardless of if this is the case, it is amazing that the CH-46 is still doing this type of mission nearly half a century after Saigon fell and years after the U.S. military officially retired the type from service.
MilitaryTimes Daily

The Latest: Dutch military plane evacuates from Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch military transport plane has arrived in Amsterdam carrying people evacuated from Kabul. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy