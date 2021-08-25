Canada July wholesale trade likely fell 2.0% - Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade most likely fell by 2.0% in July over June, led by lower sales in the building materials and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Wednesday.

In June, wholesale trade fell 0.8%.

The July estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 59.3%. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 84.8%. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa, editing by Dale Smith)