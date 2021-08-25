United Therapeutics, Former NFL Player Devon Still Partner to Launch “Braving NeuroBLASToma” Initiative
Downtown Silver Spring-based United Therapeutics today announced it has partnered with former NFL player Devon Still and his daughter Leah, a survivor of high-risk neuroblastoma, to launch the educational initiative Braving NeuroBLASToma. The initiative, launched during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, aims to shine a light on neuroblastoma, a rare...www.sourceofthespring.com
