United Therapeutics, Former NFL Player Devon Still Partner to Launch “Braving NeuroBLASToma” Initiative

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Ravens players kicked off the NFL Alumni’s new Covid-19 campaign Saturday. The goal is to clear up misconceptions about the vaccine and encourage people to make the decision to protect themselves, their families and communities by getting vaccinated. Jasper Ross received the COVID vaccine. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to get it or not,” he said. It’s a partnership to tackle COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy. “If you can get vaccinated, you should get vaccinated. And if you’re not vaccinated, how do we get you there? Let’s figure that out,” said Femi Ayanbadejo, vice president of the Baltimore chapter of the NFL...