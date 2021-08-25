Inseego Launches MiFi M2000 On Sunrise’s National 5G Network UPC Switzerland

US mobile chip giant Qualcomm has made its bid to dominate drones as it already does smartphones with the launch of the Flight Platform. One of the ways Qualcomm has managed to maintain its pre-eminence in the mobile space is through the regular production of reference platforms, which do a lot of the technical heavy lifting for device-makers, allowing them to focus on integration and customisation. The Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform seems to be an attempt to do the same for drones.