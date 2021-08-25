Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Inseego Launches MiFi M2000 On Sunrise’s National 5G Network UPC Switzerland

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

(INSG), leader in 5G device-to-cloud and IoT solutions, announced the growth of its global customer base with the launch of its 5G MiFi® M2000 mobile wireless hotspot for Sunrise UPC Switzerland , which is now part of Liberty Global (LBTYA). The companies have come together to bring the award-winning MiFi M2000 to Sunrise UPC’s 5G network customers, providing unparalleled access to connectivity on the go, whether for work or play.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mifi#Upc Switzerland#5g#Inseego#Mifi#Sunrise Upc Switzerland#Lbtya#Sunrise Upc#M2000#Uk Uni#Emea#Snapdragon#G Modem Rf System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
Switzerland
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

5G connections to top three billion by 2026

The number of 5G connections across the globe is set for a huge rise as the technology becomes more and more embedded in our everyday lives, reports have claimed. New figures from Juniper Research predict that the total number of 5G connections will reach 3.2 billion by 2026 - a major increase from the estimated 310 million around today.
Technologysecuritymagazine.com

What does 5G mean for VSaaS?

Video surveillance as a service, or VSaaS for short, refers to video surveillance services that are managed by a third party and that are remotely accessible for end-users. With this model, businesses and other clients are able to make use of top of the range applications and technology, which are offered by a service provider and hosted in the cloud.
Electronicstelecoms.com

Qualcomm launches a 5G drone platform

US mobile chip giant Qualcomm has made its bid to dominate drones as it already does smartphones with the launch of the Flight Platform. One of the ways Qualcomm has managed to maintain its pre-eminence in the mobile space is through the regular production of reference platforms, which do a lot of the technical heavy lifting for device-makers, allowing them to focus on integration and customisation. The Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform seems to be an attempt to do the same for drones.
Cell Phonesmobileworldlive.com

AT&T teams with Kigen to scale mobile IoT

AT&T teamed with UK-based Arm subsidiary Kigen to help enterprises streamline supply chains and improve access to integrated SIM capabilities, a move bolstering the US operator’s IoT offering. In a statement, the pair remarked their work aims to help enterprises seeking to use SIM, eSIM and integrate SIM (iSIM). AT&T...
TechnologyLight Reading

Verizon expands reach of 5G Home and 5G mobile

AUSTIN – More 5G in more places for customers on their phone and at home. Continuing its aggressive rollout of its transformational 5G Ultra Wideband service, customers in Austin, TX and Gresham, OR now have access to Verizon's gold standard 5G Home broadband and 5G Ultra Wideband mobility services. Additionally, customers in Albuquerque, NM; Little Rock, AR and Nashville, TN now have access to Verizon's 5G Home service and customers in Birmingham, AL now have access to 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service. 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 78 cities, and 5G Home is now available in parts of 52 cities.
Softwareaithority.com

Nokia Addresses Network Security as Part of Its 5G Certification Program

Nokia addresses network security as part of its 5G certification program. Mission critical networks supported by 5G require comprehensive end-to-end security solutions. New course addresses the challenges faced by all industries, governments, and individuals in securing 5G systems. Nokia announced a new professional level 5G course and certification aimed at...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

2J Antennas Is Unlocking Advanced Technologies With The World’s Smallest Flexible Antennas Aimed To Powering Global Communication

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2021-- 2J Antennas “Connecting the World”, a global leader in high performance antenna solutions, introduces the world’s smallest flexible antenna to their brand new Mono-Flexi Series. The cutting-edge patent pending technology solves the antenna performance vs. size challenge by introducing a new technique of cable bridging between radiation elements and the extension ground plane, making it ideal for small device integration. The bridging technique creates lower resonances and optimizes tuning while reducing the antenna size with maximum efficiency, especially across low frequency bands.
Technologytelecoms.com

Industry group formed to advance 6 GHz Wi-Fi

Facebook, Broadcom, and Cisco have created a software group under the aegis of Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to accelerate the commercialization of 6 GHz Wi-Fi devices. TIP, bankrolled by Facebook and best known for driving Open RAN, is playing host to the Open Automated Frequency Coordination (Open AFC) Software Group. The objective of the alliance is to promote the adoption of Wi-Fi on 6 GHz for outdoor and long-range indoor use cases by providing a common reference open-source software.
Marketsthefastmode.com

Worldwide 5G Network Infrastructure Revenue to Grow 39% in 2021, says Gartner

Worldwide 5G network infrastructure revenue is on pace to grow 39% to total $19.1 billion in 2021, up from $13.7 billion in 2020, according to the latest forecast by Gartner. Communications service providers (CSPs) in mature markets accelerated 5G development in 2020 and 2021 with 5G representing 39% of total wireless infrastructure revenue this year. “The COVID-19 pandemic spiked demand for optimized and ultrafast broadband connectivity to support work-from-home and bandwidth-hungry applications, such as streaming video, online gaming and social media applications,” said Michael Porowski, senior principal research analyst at Gartner.
Softwareaithority.com

Keysight Launches Cloud-based 5G Radio Access Network Performance Analytics Solution

Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has launched the new Keysight Nemo 5G RAN Analytics software, a fully automated cloud-based solution for streamlining data processing, as well as reporting and analytics, to speed analysis of a mobile operator’s 5G radio access network (RAN) performance.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Inmarsat delivers speed boost to satellite broadband to support IoT

Inmarsat is launching a new narrowband satellite network that promises to deliver a fourfold speed increase for customers compared to standard ‘L-band’ services, opening new use cases including the Internet of Things (IoT). As connectivity becomes increasingly integral to every single industry, satellite will play a key role in providing...
ElectronicsLight Reading

Vodafone taps Technicolor for a home Wi-Fi 6 boost

PARIS – Technicolor Connected Home (Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX: TCLRY) has partnered with Vodafone to deploy next-generation Wi-Fi 6-enabled Super Wi-Fi boosters with Alexa Built-in as part of the latest Vodafone Pro Broadband offeringï¿½Vodafone Pro Broadband with Alexa Built-in. The Super Wi-Fi boosters represent a first in bringing Wi-Fi 6 to Vodafone's UK customer base, which is critical in providing high-quality broadband connectivity.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

T-Mobile trials fibre in NYC

T-Mobile US began piloting a gigabit fibre service in New York City, pitching it into competition with Verizon, Charter Communications and more than 12 other ISPs. Speaking at an annual technology conference hosted by investment bank Oppenheimer, T-Mobile CFO Peter Osvaldik explained the operator is leasing fibre lines in Manhattan for what he described as a limited trial.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Ligado and Mavenir Partner to Develop Base Stations for 5G Mobile Satellite Network

Mobile satellite network will connect tens of millions Internet of Things devices across the U.S. and North America. Mobile communications company Ligado Networks advanced its plan to deploy the first 5G mobile satellite network for the Internet of Things, announcing it is partnering with Mavenir to develop base stations for advanced connectivity services that enable business-critical operations anywhere in the United States and North America.
HealthHealthcare IT News

5 use cases for private 5G networks in hospitals

While hospitals are just starting to deploy private 5G networks, other industries are further into the rollout of the technology and have seen major benefits to a connectivity infrastructure that offers low latency and consistent connection quality, features that can be lacking with cellular or WiFi. At a session at...
Technologythefastmode.com

BT Selects Qualitest to Support Quality Assurance of 5G Network

Qualitest, the world's leading AI-powered quality engineering company, on Monday announced that it has bolstered its 20-year relationship with BT Group -- the UK's largest mobile and broadband provider. BT recently unveiled its ambition to offer 5G solutions across the entire UK by 2028 and deliver the UK's first fully...
Businessinavateonthenet.net

Exertis reveals extended distribution agreement with Sennheiser

Exertis Pro AV is extending its distribution agreement with Sennheiser to cover Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Dr Jürgen Wulf, sales director business communication DACH at Sennheiser, said: “As an audio specialist, Sennheiser has been working successfully with Exertis Pro AV as a partner for comprehensive AV solutions for some time now, especially in projects demanding our innovative TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone.
Technologythefastmode.com

Greenwire Taps ZCorum's TruVizion to Manage DOCSIS Networks

ZCorum recently announced that it is now providing Greenwire Technology Solutions with TruVizion, ZCorum’s cross platform monitoring and diagnostic tool. Based in Florida, Greenwire Technology Services include Network Management, Wire-less Networks and Home Automation. TruVizion now allows Greenwire to monitor their DOCSIS network from within a single, web-based application. TruVizion integrates customer data, network metrics and other key details to give customer service person-nel and network engineers the information they need to resolve customer issues and network outages more quickly.
Cell Phonestelecoms.com

Why media-on-demand services should partner with telcos in developing markets

Telecoms.com periodically invites expert third parties to share their views on the industry’s most pressing issues. In this piece Sam Butler, Business Development Director at Antstream Arcade, explores the advantages of content/telco partnerships in certain markets. As streaming continues to establish itself as the main way that people consume media,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy