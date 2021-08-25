Inseego Launches MiFi M2000 On Sunrise’s National 5G Network UPC Switzerland
(INSG), leader in 5G device-to-cloud and IoT solutions, announced the growth of its global customer base with the launch of its 5G MiFi® M2000 mobile wireless hotspot for Sunrise UPC Switzerland , which is now part of Liberty Global (LBTYA). The companies have come together to bring the award-winning MiFi M2000 to Sunrise UPC’s 5G network customers, providing unparalleled access to connectivity on the go, whether for work or play.aithority.com
