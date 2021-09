When The Washington Post asked me to interview my mother, Hilma Wolitzer, to coincide with the publication of her short story collection "Today a Woman Went Mad in the Supermarket," I was very pleased, because I love hearing what my mother has to say about her work. Yet I was also aware that it might be slightly awkward to interview someone I've known my entire life. Certain questions would not get asked. ("So, do you have any children? And are they interested in writing, too?") But as we sat together, talking in her apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan late on a summer afternoon, I realized that I really didn't know how she would answer my questions. All writers seem to be in a process of thinking and rethinking, constantly reserving the right to revise their own perceptions and views, much the way they revise when they're writing. Here's what my mother, now a youthful 91, had to say about it all.