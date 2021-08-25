Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The Truth About Pauley Perrette's Real-Life Obsession With Crime

By Isabel Cohen
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're a fan of CBS crime drama "NCIS," then you'll likely recognize actor Pauley Perrette as the beloved Abby Sciuto. Perrette left the show in 2018 after a whopping 15 seasons, and although she briefly starred in the sitcom "Broke," the star is now enjoying full-on retirement. "Broke" was canceled after just one season, which may have been a blessing in disguise, seeing how excited she was to officially retire.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Weatherly
Person
Brian Dietzen
Person
Pauley Perrette
Person
Mark Harmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sociology#Retirement#Crime Drama#Cbs#Ncis#Usa Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosHello Magazine

The real reason why Pauley Perrette left NCIS will shock you

To say that Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, was a fan favourite on NCIS would be something of an understatement. The forensic scientist was loved by viewers for her Gothic dress sense which contrasted with her eternally perky attitude. In fact, at one point, Pauley was one of the most popular actresses on US primetime television.
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Cote De Pablo Quit NCIS Only Days Before Filming

On August 12, CBS released the trailer for Season 19 of "NCIS" and the first season of the highly anticipated spin-off "NCIS: Hawaii." The official "NCIS" Twitter account posted the 19-second (coincidence?) clip featuring Mark Harmon, the star of the mother show, and Vanessa Lachey, who stars in the new "Hawaii" spin-off.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Mark Harmon's Custody Battle

On television, Mark Harmon has portrayed countless different characters. Of course, there's his legendary, long-running role of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in "NCIS." Who can also forget when he starred opposite Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis as the latter's boyfriend, Ryan, in the hit 2003 film "Freaky Friday?" Out of all the fan-favorite characters Harmon has played in his life, though, nothing gives the Hollywood star as much satisfaction as his real-life role as the dad of his two kids, Sean Harmon and Ty Harmon. The Emmy-nominated actor shares his adult children with his wife, Pam Dawber.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What is Pauley Perrette’s Net Worth?

Longtime ‘NCIS’ actress Pauley Perrette had a long run on the legendary show. But how much did it translate to her wallet?. CelebrityNetWorth.com estimated that Perrette had earned a peak of $200,000 per episode. The star was making close to $8.5 million per season for 18 seasons. In terms of a total, the site says she is worth $22 million in total. Perette, who starred as “NCIS” Forensic Specialist Abby Sciuto, started in the initial season but left in Season 15. NCIS begins its 19th season in September.
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

What We Really Know About Lauren Holly's Exit From NCIS

Plenty of beloved Hollywood stars have graced the cast of "NCIS," from Pauley Perrette to Michael Weatherly, as well as Emily Wickersham, Cote de Pablo, Sasha Alexander, Duane Henry, and Jennifer Esposito, among countless others. Though veterans like Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, David McCallum, Rocky Carroll, and Brian Dietzen are still staples on the series after 18 seasons and counting, tons of actors have left the long-running show, including Lauren Holly.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Where are the stars who left NCIS now?

NCIS fans were thrilled recently when it was confirmed that the hugely popular CBS series will be returning for a 19th season. While viewers can now rest easy knowing that Mark Harmon is staying put as the inimitable Leroy Jethro Gibbs, it did seem for a moment that the show was setting the scene for his exit.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

NCIS star Pauley Perrette shares heartfelt message with fans following rare TV appearance

Since her exit back in 2018, NCIS star Pauley Perrette, who played fan favourite Abby Sciuto in the long-running CBS drama, has kept a relatively low profile. However, over the weekend, the 52-year-old actress made a rare return to television for a cause close to her heart. She and a number of other famous faces joined forces for a fundraising telethon for a Los Angeles-based LGBT charity.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette left Michael Weatherly a great birthday tribute

NCIS legend Pauley Perrette is still a big fan of Michael Weatherly, and she gave him a glowing birthday tribute this summer. It’s been a while since we last saw Perrette play Abby Sciuto or Weatherly play Anthony DiNozzo on NCIS. Still, they will forever be linked to one of the most successful dramas on television over the past 20 years.
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS': Fan-Favorite Character Returning for Season 19

NCIS fans have cause for rejoicing, as one of their favorite characters will be returning for Season 19. Over on Twitter, a fan asked NCIS co-boss Steven D. Binder if T.C. Fornell, played by actor Joe Spano, will be coming back to work with Gibbs (Mark Harmon) for Season 19. Binder replied and stated that he can "confirm" Fornell "will be appearing soon."
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS: Hawai’i' Teams With Original 'NCIS' on New Night for Franchise

NCIS is heading to Mondays, and it is taking the latest entry in the franchise with it. NCIS and the new NCIS: Hawai'i will take over CBS' Monday schedule after the network opted to turn over the Tuesday keys to the FBI franchise. On Thursday, CBS released a brief new teaser for NCIS Season 19 and NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Jake Gyllenhaal's Near-Death Experience

With 30 years in the game, Jake Gyllenhaal is a seasoned veteran in Hollywood at this point. Born into the famed Gyllenhaal family, the actor made his acting debut in 1991's "City Slickers" at the young age of 10 (per IMDb). Gyllenhaal ultimately landed his big break 11 years later with 2001's "Donnie Darko," in which he played the troubled titular character in the iconic and mind-bending film alongside sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Mayim Bialik's Love Life

This celebrity was part of a hit sitcom and has the initials MB. That's right! The answer is Mayim Bialik, and she happens to be the newest guest host of "Jeopardy!" Per Variety, she was originally only slated to host primetime specials when Mike Richards was set to be the full-time host, but after he revealed that he would step down from the show only 9 days after he was chosen, Sony Pictures Television announced that Bialik would temporarily take his place as the long-running game show's host.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Judge Judy's Health Problems

It's hard to believe but Judge Judy Sheindlin has been ruling our TV screens (and hearts) for nearly three decades. She became a household name after "Judge Judy" — an arbitration-based reality court show — premiered on CBS in 1996, per IMDb. The show ran for 25 seasons before ending last year. The reason for her departure, according to Sheindlin, was because she felt disrespected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy