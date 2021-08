Tom Cruise has a way of captivating his fans like no other superstar. Whether it is waving to Norwegian motorists sitting atop the roof of the Orient Express train and flashing that million-dollar smile or landing his helicopter in a fan’s garden, there is no saying what he might do. Tom Cruise has been shooting for the upcoming Mission: Impossible installment and needed somewhere to land as the nearby airport was shut. In England, the family living in Baginton, Warwickshire, was contacted and told an unnamed VIP seeks permission to land a helicopter on their property.