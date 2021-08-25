Cancel
Food Safety

Salmonella Outbreak in 17 States Linked to Italian-Style Meats, CDC Says

By Scott Stump
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of salmonella outbreaks connected to Italian-style meats that have sickened 36 people across 17 states are being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said in a news release on Tuesday that people in both outbreaks reported eating salami, prosciutto and other meats found...

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

