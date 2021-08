Financing a home purchase can make a lot of sense -- even if you have a lot of money. In today's housing market, you'll hear lots of stories about people losing out on homes to all-cash offers. If you've landed in that situation, you may be bemoaning the fact that you're not wealthy enough to purchase a home without taking out a mortgage to finance it. But actually, getting a mortgage makes a lot of financial sense, so much so that even rich people like to take advantage of them. Here are a few reasons why wealthy people finance their homes -- even if they can afford to buy them outright.