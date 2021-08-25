Officials identified 48-year-old Robert Robinette who died in a motorcycle crash (Nashville, TN)

Metro Police identified 48-year-old Robert Robinette as the man who died Tuesday morning after his motorcycle rear-ended a semi-truck on Elm Hill Pike.

The investigation reports revealed that Robert Robinette, 48, of Nashville was heading west on his Harley Davidson at about 10:40 a.m. when he hit a semi-truck from behind.

