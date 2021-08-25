Clay-Chalkville moves to No. 2, Pinson Valley falls to No. 3 in latest ASWA rankings

From The Tribune staff reports

PINSON — The reigning 6A state champions took a tumble in the Alabama Sports Writers Association polling released Wednesday morning, August 25, 2021, while one of their rivals took a step forward.

Voters didn’t cut Pinson Valley any slack for their 49-27 loss to the No. 4-ranked 7A program, Hewitt-Trussville. Pinson Valley dropped to No. 3 in Class 6A. Area rival Clay-Chalkville moves to No. 2 in the poll. Each school received two first-place votes. Pinson Valley will host the annual meeting of Region 6 rivals on Oct. 15. In their last meeting, Pinson Valley marched into Clay-Chalkville’s home stadium and came out with a 27-10 win on its way to the state title.

Hewitt-Trussville remains No. 4 in 7A, while Leeds is ranked No. 5 in 5A. Center Point also received 13 votes in the 5A poll rankings. Full rankings are as folllows:

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

Thompson (22); 1-0; 264 Hoover; 1-0; 190 Auburn; 1-0; 174 Hewitt-Trussville; 1-0; 164 Central-Phenix City; 1-0; 132 Theodore; 1-0; 110 Daphne; 0-0; 83 James Clemens; 1-0; 63 Enterprise; 1-0; 43 Oak Mountain; 1-0; 26

Others receiving votes: Austin (0-1) 3, Baker (1-0) 1, Prattville (1-0) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

Spanish Fort (18); 1-0; 252 Clay-Chalkville (2); 1-0; 198 Pinson Valley (2); 0-1; 177 Briarwood; 1-0; 164 Mountain Brook; 1-0; 124 Opelika; 0-1; 84 Eufaula; 1-0; 83 Hartselle; 1-0; 50 Homewood; 1-0; 39 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 0-1; 29

Others receiving votes: Helena (1-0) 18, McGill-Toolen (0-1) 16, McAdory (1-0) 12, Pelham (1-0) 3, Hueytown (1-0) 2, Oxford (0-1) 2, Athens (1-0) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

Pike Road (18); 1-0; 250 Pleasant Grove (4); 0-0; 198 Central-Clay Co.; 1-0; 162 St. Paul’s; 0-1; 137 Leeds; 1-0; 128 Faith-Mobile; 0-1; 111 Andalusia; 1-0; 76 Russellville; 1-0; 66 Alexandria; 0-0; 51 Guntersville; 0-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Tallassee (1-0) 19, Center Point (1-0) 13, UMS-Wright (0-1) 13, Fairview (1-0) 5, Greenville (1-0) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

Gordo (16); 1-0; 246 Handley (6); 1-0; 209 Williamson; 1-0; 164 Jacksonville; 1-0; 141 Madison Aca.; 0-1; 101 West Limestone; 0-0; 93 American Chr.; 0-1; 90 Vigor; 1-0; 75 Mobile Chr.; 0-0; 74 Jackson; 1-0; 23

Others receiving votes: Anniston (1-0) 15, Bibb Co. (1-0) 9, Etowah (0-1) 7, Deshler (0-1) 3, Montevallo (1-0) 3, St. James (0-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

Fyffe (21); 1-0; 261 Piedmont (1); 0-0; 197 Catholic-Montgomery; 1-0; 170 Montgomery Aca.; 1-0; 145 Slocomb; 0-0; 111 Plainview; 0-0; 100 Flomaton; 0-0; 78 Hillcrest-Evergreen; 0-1; 64 Opp; 1-0; 52 Bayside Aca.; 1-0; 24

Others receiving votes: Thomasville (0-0) 21, Ohatchee (0-1) 16, Saks (1-0) 6, Dadeville (0-0) 3, Oakman (0-1) 3, Excel (1-0) 1, Reeltown (0-1) 1, Southside-Selma (0-0) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

Lanett (18); 1-0; 252 Abbeville; 0-0; 178 Mars Hill Bible (4); 0-1; 176 Clarke Co.; 0-0; 157 North Sand Mountain; 0-0; 134 Geneva Co.; 0-0; 103 Spring Garden; 0-0; 81 Elba; 1-0; 69 Westbrook Chr.; 1-0; 54 Falkville; 1-0; 47

Others receiving votes: Addison (1-0) 1, Red Bay (0-1) 1, Whitesburg Chr. (0-1) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

Brantley (20); 0-0; 255 Sweet Water (2); 0-0; 195 Pickens Co.; 0-0; 178 Linden; 0-0; 154 Maplesville; 1-0; 139 Millry; 0-0; 100 McKenzie; 0-0; 71 Cedar Bluff; 0-0; 60 Decatur Heritage; 0-1; 55 Loachapoka; 1-0; 40

Others receiving votes: Florala (0-0) 4, Berry (0-1) 1, Marion Co. (1-0) 1, Winterboro (1-0) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

Escambia Aca. (16); 1-0; 246 Glenwood (6); 1-0; 215 Autauga Aca.; 1-0; 170 Pike Liberal Arts; 0-1; 154 Chambers Aca.; 1-0; 137 Macon-East; 1-0; 108 Patrician; 0-0; 69 Bessemer Aca.; 0-1; 59 Morgan Aca.; 0-0; 47 Tuscaloosa Aca.; 0-1; 31

Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (0-0) 10, Sparta (0-0) 7, Abbeville Chr. (1-0) 1.