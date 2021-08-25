Cancel
Pinson, AL

Clay-Chalkville moves to No. 2, Pinson Valley falls to No. 3 in latest ASWA rankings

By Bobby Mathews
 4 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

PINSON — The reigning 6A state champions took a tumble in the Alabama Sports Writers Association polling released Wednesday morning, August 25, 2021, while one of their rivals took a step forward.

Clay-Chalkville quarterback Khalib Johnson warms up prior to a home game against Gardendale on Sept. 11, 2020 as head coach Drew Gilmer looks on. (File photo)

Voters didn’t cut Pinson Valley any slack for their 49-27 loss to the No. 4-ranked 7A program, Hewitt-Trussville. Pinson Valley dropped to No. 3 in Class 6A. Area rival Clay-Chalkville moves to No. 2 in the poll. Each school received two first-place votes. Pinson Valley will host the annual meeting of Region 6 rivals on Oct. 15. In their last meeting, Pinson Valley marched into Clay-Chalkville’s home stadium and came out with a 27-10 win on its way to the state title.

Hewitt-Trussville remains No. 4 in 7A, while Leeds is ranked No. 5 in 5A. Center Point also received 13 votes in the 5A poll rankings. Full rankings are as folllows:

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

  1. Thompson (22); 1-0; 264
  2. Hoover; 1-0; 190
  3. Auburn; 1-0; 174
  4. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-0; 164
  5. Central-Phenix City; 1-0; 132
  6. Theodore; 1-0; 110
  7. Daphne; 0-0; 83
  8. James Clemens; 1-0; 63
  9. Enterprise; 1-0; 43
  10. Oak Mountain; 1-0; 26

Others receiving votes: Austin (0-1) 3, Baker (1-0) 1, Prattville (1-0) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

  1. Spanish Fort (18); 1-0; 252
  2. Clay-Chalkville (2); 1-0; 198
  3. Pinson Valley (2); 0-1; 177
  4. Briarwood; 1-0; 164
  5. Mountain Brook; 1-0; 124
  6. Opelika; 0-1; 84
  7. Eufaula; 1-0; 83
  8. Hartselle; 1-0; 50
  9. Homewood; 1-0; 39
  10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 0-1; 29

Others receiving votes: Helena (1-0) 18, McGill-Toolen (0-1) 16, McAdory (1-0) 12, Pelham (1-0) 3, Hueytown (1-0) 2, Oxford (0-1) 2, Athens (1-0) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

  1. Pike Road (18); 1-0; 250
  2. Pleasant Grove (4); 0-0; 198
  3. Central-Clay Co.; 1-0; 162
  4. St. Paul’s; 0-1; 137
  5. Leeds; 1-0; 128
  6. Faith-Mobile; 0-1; 111
  7. Andalusia; 1-0; 76
  8. Russellville; 1-0; 66
  9. Alexandria; 0-0; 51
  10. Guntersville; 0-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Tallassee (1-0) 19, Center Point (1-0) 13, UMS-Wright (0-1) 13, Fairview (1-0) 5, Greenville (1-0) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

  1. Gordo (16); 1-0; 246
  2. Handley (6); 1-0; 209
  3. Williamson; 1-0; 164
  4. Jacksonville; 1-0; 141
  5. Madison Aca.; 0-1; 101
  6. West Limestone; 0-0; 93
  7. American Chr.; 0-1; 90
  8. Vigor; 1-0; 75
  9. Mobile Chr.; 0-0; 74
  10. Jackson; 1-0; 23

Others receiving votes: Anniston (1-0) 15, Bibb Co. (1-0) 9, Etowah (0-1) 7, Deshler (0-1) 3, Montevallo (1-0) 3, St. James (0-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

  1. Fyffe (21); 1-0; 261
  2. Piedmont (1); 0-0; 197
  3. Catholic-Montgomery; 1-0; 170
  4. Montgomery Aca.; 1-0; 145
  5. Slocomb; 0-0; 111
  6. Plainview; 0-0; 100
  7. Flomaton; 0-0; 78
  8. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 0-1; 64
  9. Opp; 1-0; 52
  10. Bayside Aca.; 1-0; 24

Others receiving votes: Thomasville (0-0) 21, Ohatchee (0-1) 16, Saks (1-0) 6, Dadeville (0-0) 3, Oakman (0-1) 3, Excel (1-0) 1, Reeltown (0-1) 1, Southside-Selma (0-0) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

  1. Lanett (18); 1-0; 252
  2. Abbeville; 0-0; 178
  3. Mars Hill Bible (4); 0-1; 176
  4. Clarke Co.; 0-0; 157
  5. North Sand Mountain; 0-0; 134
  6. Geneva Co.; 0-0; 103
  7. Spring Garden; 0-0; 81
  8. Elba; 1-0; 69
  9. Westbrook Chr.; 1-0; 54
  10. Falkville; 1-0; 47

Others receiving votes: Addison (1-0) 1, Red Bay (0-1) 1, Whitesburg Chr. (0-1) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

  1. Brantley (20); 0-0; 255
  2. Sweet Water (2); 0-0; 195
  3. Pickens Co.; 0-0; 178
  4. Linden; 0-0; 154
  5. Maplesville; 1-0; 139
  6. Millry; 0-0; 100
  7. McKenzie; 0-0; 71
  8. Cedar Bluff; 0-0; 60
  9. Decatur Heritage; 0-1; 55
  10. Loachapoka; 1-0; 40

Others receiving votes: Florala (0-0) 4, Berry (0-1) 1, Marion Co. (1-0) 1, Winterboro (1-0) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

  1. Escambia Aca. (16); 1-0; 246
  2. Glenwood (6); 1-0; 215
  3. Autauga Aca.; 1-0; 170
  4. Pike Liberal Arts; 0-1; 154
  5. Chambers Aca.; 1-0; 137
  6. Macon-East; 1-0; 108
  7. Patrician; 0-0; 69
  8. Bessemer Aca.; 0-1; 59
  9. Morgan Aca.; 0-0; 47
  10. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 0-1; 31

Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (0-0) 10, Sparta (0-0) 7, Abbeville Chr. (1-0) 1.

The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.

 http://trussvilletribune.com
