Clay-Chalkville moves to No. 2, Pinson Valley falls to No. 3 in latest ASWA rankings
From The Tribune staff reports
PINSON — The reigning 6A state champions took a tumble in the Alabama Sports Writers Association polling released Wednesday morning, August 25, 2021, while one of their rivals took a step forward.
Voters didn’t cut Pinson Valley any slack for their 49-27 loss to the No. 4-ranked 7A program, Hewitt-Trussville. Pinson Valley dropped to No. 3 in Class 6A. Area rival Clay-Chalkville moves to No. 2 in the poll. Each school received two first-place votes. Pinson Valley will host the annual meeting of Region 6 rivals on Oct. 15. In their last meeting, Pinson Valley marched into Clay-Chalkville’s home stadium and came out with a 27-10 win on its way to the state title.
Hewitt-Trussville remains No. 4 in 7A, while Leeds is ranked No. 5 in 5A. Center Point also received 13 votes in the 5A poll rankings. Full rankings are as folllows:
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
- Thompson (22); 1-0; 264
- Hoover; 1-0; 190
- Auburn; 1-0; 174
- Hewitt-Trussville; 1-0; 164
- Central-Phenix City; 1-0; 132
- Theodore; 1-0; 110
- Daphne; 0-0; 83
- James Clemens; 1-0; 63
- Enterprise; 1-0; 43
- Oak Mountain; 1-0; 26
Others receiving votes: Austin (0-1) 3, Baker (1-0) 1, Prattville (1-0) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
- Spanish Fort (18); 1-0; 252
- Clay-Chalkville (2); 1-0; 198
- Pinson Valley (2); 0-1; 177
- Briarwood; 1-0; 164
- Mountain Brook; 1-0; 124
- Opelika; 0-1; 84
- Eufaula; 1-0; 83
- Hartselle; 1-0; 50
- Homewood; 1-0; 39
- Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 0-1; 29
Others receiving votes: Helena (1-0) 18, McGill-Toolen (0-1) 16, McAdory (1-0) 12, Pelham (1-0) 3, Hueytown (1-0) 2, Oxford (0-1) 2, Athens (1-0) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
- Pike Road (18); 1-0; 250
- Pleasant Grove (4); 0-0; 198
- Central-Clay Co.; 1-0; 162
- St. Paul’s; 0-1; 137
- Leeds; 1-0; 128
- Faith-Mobile; 0-1; 111
- Andalusia; 1-0; 76
- Russellville; 1-0; 66
- Alexandria; 0-0; 51
- Guntersville; 0-1; 24
Others receiving votes: Tallassee (1-0) 19, Center Point (1-0) 13, UMS-Wright (0-1) 13, Fairview (1-0) 5, Greenville (1-0) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
- Gordo (16); 1-0; 246
- Handley (6); 1-0; 209
- Williamson; 1-0; 164
- Jacksonville; 1-0; 141
- Madison Aca.; 0-1; 101
- West Limestone; 0-0; 93
- American Chr.; 0-1; 90
- Vigor; 1-0; 75
- Mobile Chr.; 0-0; 74
- Jackson; 1-0; 23
Others receiving votes: Anniston (1-0) 15, Bibb Co. (1-0) 9, Etowah (0-1) 7, Deshler (0-1) 3, Montevallo (1-0) 3, St. James (0-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
- Fyffe (21); 1-0; 261
- Piedmont (1); 0-0; 197
- Catholic-Montgomery; 1-0; 170
- Montgomery Aca.; 1-0; 145
- Slocomb; 0-0; 111
- Plainview; 0-0; 100
- Flomaton; 0-0; 78
- Hillcrest-Evergreen; 0-1; 64
- Opp; 1-0; 52
- Bayside Aca.; 1-0; 24
Others receiving votes: Thomasville (0-0) 21, Ohatchee (0-1) 16, Saks (1-0) 6, Dadeville (0-0) 3, Oakman (0-1) 3, Excel (1-0) 1, Reeltown (0-1) 1, Southside-Selma (0-0) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
- Lanett (18); 1-0; 252
- Abbeville; 0-0; 178
- Mars Hill Bible (4); 0-1; 176
- Clarke Co.; 0-0; 157
- North Sand Mountain; 0-0; 134
- Geneva Co.; 0-0; 103
- Spring Garden; 0-0; 81
- Elba; 1-0; 69
- Westbrook Chr.; 1-0; 54
- Falkville; 1-0; 47
Others receiving votes: Addison (1-0) 1, Red Bay (0-1) 1, Whitesburg Chr. (0-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
- Brantley (20); 0-0; 255
- Sweet Water (2); 0-0; 195
- Pickens Co.; 0-0; 178
- Linden; 0-0; 154
- Maplesville; 1-0; 139
- Millry; 0-0; 100
- McKenzie; 0-0; 71
- Cedar Bluff; 0-0; 60
- Decatur Heritage; 0-1; 55
- Loachapoka; 1-0; 40
Others receiving votes: Florala (0-0) 4, Berry (0-1) 1, Marion Co. (1-0) 1, Winterboro (1-0) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
- Escambia Aca. (16); 1-0; 246
- Glenwood (6); 1-0; 215
- Autauga Aca.; 1-0; 170
- Pike Liberal Arts; 0-1; 154
- Chambers Aca.; 1-0; 137
- Macon-East; 1-0; 108
- Patrician; 0-0; 69
- Bessemer Aca.; 0-1; 59
- Morgan Aca.; 0-0; 47
- Tuscaloosa Aca.; 0-1; 31
Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (0-0) 10, Sparta (0-0) 7, Abbeville Chr. (1-0) 1.
